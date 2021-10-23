HAVERHILL — Lowell Catholic earned a 28-15 win over Whittier Friday night. Eighth-grader Kaden Silton threw for a score and ran for a score and Aidan Virella rushed for 100 yards and two TDs.
For Whittier (4-3), Eno Bryant scored on an 8-yard run and Ryan Archambault hauled in a 28-yard TD pass from Cam West. Jyzaiah Ferreira rushed for 124 yards.
Defensively, end Jeremy Rousseau and linebacker Ferreira were mainstays in defeat.
Wildcats coach Kevin Bradley said, "Usually we are a second-half team but tonight the second-half killed us."
Whittier is at Northeast Friday.
Lowell Catholic 28, Whittier 15
Lowell Catholic (5-2): 16 6 6 0 — 28
Whittier (4-3): 7 8 0 0 — 15
First Quarter
Whit — Eno Bryant 8 run (Ben Hussey kick)
LC — Aidan Virella 5 run (Alijah Iraola pass from Kaden Silton)
LC — Virella 5 run (Virella rush)
Second Quarter
Whit — Ryan Archambault 28 pass from Cam West (Niko Burke rush)
LC — Ryan Penrose 20 pass from Silton (rush fail)
Third Quarter
LC — Silton 2 run (rush fail)
WHITTIER LEADERS
RUSHING: Jyzaiah Ferreira 15-124, Eno Bryant 7-32, Niko Burke 4-21, Cam West 2-14
PASSING: West 10-22-119, 0 intercept
RECEIVING: Ryan Archambault 2-35, Tom Galvin 2-11, Cam Richardson 1-6, Burke 3-42, Bryant 1-11, Ferrara 1-14
