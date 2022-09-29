HAVERHILL – Whittier Tech worked hard but came up empty for the fourth straight Thursday night, falling to Lynn Tech, 28-12.
Injuries played a major role in this one as Whittier entered the game pretty banged-up.
“It’s basically next year’s team due to injuries. We had a lot of sophomores out there, and they stepped up,” said coach Kevin Bradley. “I’m proud of the way the kids played. We executed much better than we have been. And we were right in it.”
Two times Whittier got into the deep red zone and couldn’t punch it in. That proved to be huge.
Dan Knowlton scored both Whittier TDs, catching second-half TD passes from Cam West and Georgia Giordasis. Knowlton finished the night with six catches for 112 yards.
Whittier tries again next Thursday against Minuteman.
