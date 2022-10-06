LEXINGTON -- After weeks of struggling offensively in the red zone, the Whittier Tech Wildcats decided to skip the middle man and take care of business from long range.
Nick Almanzar ran for a 71-yard TD and caught a 65-yard touchdown pass, while Tom Galvin hauled in a 42-yard score as the Cats soared over Minuteman Regional, 29-6, for their first win of the year.
Quarterback Cam West triggered the attack, hitting 15 of 21 passes for 234 yards, including a third TD hookup – a seven-yarder that also went to Galvin.
The Wildcat offensive line of Daniel McGrath, Jonah Mercier, Will King, Trey Marcotte and Pat Connolly was dominant, helping Almanzar and Co. to 272 yards on 24 carries as a team.
Almanzar led the way with 127 of those yards on six rushes.
Defensively, Sam Demello feasted on the line in his first career start. Conor Walsh picked off a pass, and Tom Knight delivered a big sack and two tackles for loss.
