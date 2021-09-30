HAVERHILL — Trailing by 22 points early in the third quarter, Whittier football rallied all the way back and cut the deficit to just two points on a Julien Acevedo-Torres touchdown with 6:25 left in the game.
But an onside kick was just out of the Wildcats’ reach, and Kipp Academy turned a fourth down into a 39-yard touchdown pass in the final moments and Whittier suffered its second straight dramatic loss, 49-40 on Thursday.
“Even down 22 points, our guys believed they could come back,” said Wildcats coach Kevin Bradley. “They believed they could do it, and it was contagious. We went into no-huddle mode, and tired them out. We were running the ball, throwing the ball, and we almost had it in the end.”
Unbeaten Kipp (4-0) seemed to cruising to victory, ahead 36-14 early in the third quarter.
But Whittier (2-2) kicked off its rally with a safety, then Jyzaiah Ferreira scored a 1-yard touchdown and added the 2-point conversion to cut the deficit to 36-24.
Acevedo-Torres then ran for a 4-yard touchdown, and Ferreira then cut the lead to just four points with the 2-point conversion.
Kipp responded with a touchdown, but Acevedo-Torres struck again with a 34-yard touchdown. Ferreira made it 42-40 with another 2-point conversion.
Whittier would get no closer, though, as Kipp added one last score to lock down the win.
Acevedo-Torres finished with 27 carries for 169 yards and the two touchdowns. Ferreira ran for 22 yards and the two scores. Whittier QB Cam West was 13 of 24 passing for 129 yards and a touchdown.
“It showed a lot of character that we were able to believe that, no matter what, we were still in this game,” said Bradley. “We tried a bunch of onside kicks, but we kept missing by an inch here and there. Guys like Eno Bryant and Sam King had great games. Our team played so well, and I am very proud of them.”
