HAVERHILL – For the second straight week, Whittier Tech packed it in tight and steamrolled the opposition with the running game.
Unlike last week’s win, the Wildcats’ 350 rushing yards on Thursday night did not translate to victory.
Cathedral High of Boston made the stops when it mattered most and held on for a 20-14 win.
“We knew what Cathedral had done last year (going 7-3), and we knew what they were capable of returning many starters,” said Wildcats head coach Kevin Bradley. “We played a lot of underclassmen on the defense tonight, and they looked strong against an offense that took down everybody last season.”
From the first play of scrimmage, you could tell things were different after a rough 2022 campaign for Whittier. Devin Cloyd recovered the kickoff after the Wildcats deferred, and immediately drove down the field, using running backs Nick Almanzar and Anderson Pineda for a potent run game.
However, the Panthers always had an answer once the Wildcats entered the red zone. Cathedral was able to force a turnover on downs three different times in the first half, but Whittier’s defense stayed strong as well, stopping RB Andrew Hedgepeth on fourth and goal at the Wildcats three yard line.
Just before halftime, Hedgepeth ran in a touchdown from five yards out, giving Cathedral a 6-0.
It would stay that way into halftime.
In the third quarter, Whittier was able to run 10 minutes of game time off the clock, on a 17-play, 86-yard drive, capped by Almanzar’s two-yard touchdown. The senior put the Cats on top, 8-6, with the two-point conversion run.
But the visitors owned the fourth.
Fields immediately led the Panthers down the field with a 54 yard pass to Hedgepeth, before Joshua Collins ran in a touchdown from five yards.
Fields padded the lead with a 22-yard TD connection, their second of the game.
Whittier was able to score a touchdown with only 14 seconds to go on a Gioldasis pass to Billy Galvin, and the Wildcats recovered the ensuing onside kick with one last chance at the 50. However, the dream of an unbelievable comeback ended on the next play, as Cathedral was able to force a fumble.
Despite the loss, Bradley was proud of what he saw from the offense and is looking forward to traveling to Dracut at 7 p.m. next Thursday night.
“We are looking forward to playing a Merrimack Valley Conference team, it’s always a blast for our players,” said Bradley. “They are used to playing against the Andovers and the Methuens and they look at us as a win. Our job is to look at them, and show them we are here to play and get the win.”
Follow Evan Applebaum on Twitter at EvanApplebaum2.
Cathedral 20, Whittier 14
Second Quarter
C – Andrew Hedgepeth 5 rush, (two point no good), 0:26
Third Quarter
W – Nick Almanzar 2 rush (two point good, Almanzar rush), 2:38
Fourth Quarter
C – Joshua Collins 8 rush (two point good, Collins rush), 11:41
C – Hedgepeth 22 pass from Treyvon Fields (two point no good), 1:25
W – Galvin 5 pass from Giorgio Gioldasis (two point no good), 0:12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.