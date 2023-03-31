Whittier Tech's athletic trainer Eric Crovetti

Who does everyone involved with Whittier Tech sports look to in times of need?
Easy. The school's athletic trainer, Eric Crovetti.
Crovetti has been the athletic Trainer at Whittier for 16 years. He has been the mainstay of our Athletic Department for all these years. His education, knowledge, and background in dealing with sports injuries allow our athletes the opportunity to excel on the playing field, which keeps all our coaches and parents very happy. Mr. Crovetti is also a PE/Science teacher at Whittier where he teaches Anatomy & Kinesiology classes.
Student-athletes have said they feel safer when they see Crovetti on the sidelines.
Senior Madison Dawkins from Haverhill, who plays soccer, basketball, and softball for Whittier said, “Thank you, Mr. Crovetti, for being the athletic trainer. I have had to see him a few times and every time he explains everything he is doing and why. I know you are always there to help."
Junior Jeff Avila from Haverhill, who plays football and basketball at Whittier shared similar thoughts, "Thank you, Mr. Crovetti, for always being there to support us. Whenever he is on the sidelines, we know that he will help to make sure we can get back on the field or court as quickly as possible."
From the coaches’ standpoint, it is one less thing to worry about when you have a trustworthy athletic trainer who is always looking out for the best interests of the student-athletes. Softball coach Cheryl Begin said, “Athletic trainers are truly the unsung heroes of high school athletics. Eric always takes additional time to build a positive rapport with each and every athlete. As a coach, I have the utmost respect for Eric's professional abilities and I feel Whittier Tech is blessed to have such a highly regarded athletic trainer.”
Wrestling and Girls’ Soccer Head Coach Ryan Richards added, “Athletic trainers are a critical component of any school, providing essential care and support to help athletes stay healthy, recover from injuries, and perform at their best. Their injury prevention, assessment, and rehabilitation expertise from our athletic trainer, Eric Crovetti, helps athletes of all levels stay in the game and achieve their goals. Mr. Crovetti, we thank you for dealing with all of our student's injuries and getting them back on the playing field as soon as possible.”
Whittier Tech Athletic Director Kevin Bradley probably gives Crovetti the biggest compliment of all.
“I have played and coached at many college and universities at all levels and Eric is as good or better than I have ever seen. Having two sons who played at Whittier I have had the opportunity to see firsthand how he gets our students healthy and the treatments they must follow at home to get back even quicker. I love the way Eric is always available to our students and faculty here at the school at any time.
"He makes sure at no time is any player ever rushed back too soon. People even call him at home to ask what they should do about an injury. I always tell everyone at the school should anything ever happen to me at the school the first person I want you to call is Eric Crovetti.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.