HAVERHILL — Whittier Tech and Malden High gave the Thursday Night Football fans a wild kickoff to the 2022 Massachusetts high school season.
After a back-and-fourth first half, though, Malden hung on for a 48-34 victory over the Wildcats in the season debut for both teams.
Senior quarterback Cam West (20 for 45 passing) led the Whittier Tech offense, throwing for 266 yards with four touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. West’s favorite target was junior wideout Noah Mercier, who hauled in six passes, for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
Thomas Galvin (6 catches, 101 yards) and Daniel Knowlton also had touchdown receptions for Whittier.
Senior Mak Blaise rushed for 181 yards and four touchdowns on just 15 carries to pace the Malden offense. Sophomore quarterback Brett Aiden, making his first varsity start, had some hiccups but finished 9 of 14 for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
Junior Davien McGuffie led the Malden defense with a pair of interceptions, one of which he returned for a “Pick 6.”
Malden was able to overcome three turnovers and 14 penalties for 141 yards, two of which negated touchdown runs by Blaise.
Trailing 28-16, entering the fourth quarter, Whittier Tech mounted a furious comeback that fell just short. A 29-yard touchdown pass from West to Mercier on a perfectly executed “pump-and-go” down the right sideline pulled Whittier within 28-22 with 10:42 to play.
But each time the Wildcats seemed poised to take the lead, Malden came up with a huge play to generate some breathing room. The Golden Tornadoes answered Whittier’s touchdown with an 11-yard scoring run by Blaise, pushing the lead back to 34-22.
Later, Blaise bounced outside for a 5-yard TD run and the Golden Tornadoes seemed to put the game away, 42-22 with 5:27 left.
But Whittier wasn’t ready to throw up the white flag.
A 29-yard touchdown pass from West to a wide open Galvin cut the deficit to 42-28. A 3-and-out and a 2-yard punt from Malden set up Whittier at the Golden Tornadoes’ 32 yard line with 3:19 left. Five plays later, West and Knowlton connected on an 18-yard scoring strike and suddenly, the Wildcats were within one score, 42-34, with 2:31 remaining.
But any hope of a miracle finish for Whittier went out the window shortly afterward, as Blaise put the exclamation point on his night with a spectacular 53-yard touchdown run down the right sideline.
The Golden Tornadoes jumped out to an early 6-0 lead, on a 44-yard touchdown run by Blaise, less than 90 seconds into the game.
Whittier answered with a 12-play scoring drive, capped by Nick Almozar scoring from five yards out.
