The two area entrants dominated the Commonwealth Conference Softball postseason awards, as chosen by the coaches recently.
For the second straight year, Whittier Tech’s Emily Graham was named Large Division Player of the Year. Graham struck out 192 hitters on the season for the Wildcats.
Greater Lawrence Tech junior Jayda Marshall batted .552 with five home runs and was named the Small Division Player of the Year.
In addition, Whittier’s Cheryl Begin and Greater Lawrence’s John Delaney picked up divisional Coach of the Year honors in the CAC.
Here’s a look at all 32 girls who were named CAC All-Stars.
Notre Dame: Carly Smith, Alexis Martineau, Jacqui Martineau.
Greater Lawrence Tech: Jayda Marshall, Brenna Croteau, Caroline Lavallee.
Northeast: Taylor Nuzzo
Nashoba: Ashley Hart, Hannah Richard, Kayleigh Pearson.
Greater Lowell: Adria Stys, Kaylee Wiroll.
Lowell Catholic: Angie Galligani, Kylee McDonough.
Shawsheen: Sandra Watne, Mia Bisso, Kayla Mirisola.
Essex Tech: Isa Bishop, Haley Roach, junior, Ariana Barrows.
Whittier Tech: Emily Graham, Kaylee Habib, Maddie Noury, Kaitlyn Hurley, Willmeri Valera.
Lynn Tech: Ariella Long.
Minuteman: Cole Savage, Oli Lorenz.
Mystic Valley: Gianna Gray, Carrissa Loesch, Bailey DeLeire.
KIPP Academy: Mikellys Perez, Rebecca Unubun.
