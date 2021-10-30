WAKEFIELD — Northeast scored the go-ahead touchdown with 32 seconds left but Whittier made an improbable comeback.
According to coach Kevin Bradley, Niko Burke returned the kick to midfield then the Cats' Cam West completed passes to Julian Torres, Noah Mercier and Burke.
Ben Hussey, who booted his second field goal of the season earlier in the game, attempted a long 44-yard with a second to play. But it fell just a few yards short and the hosts (now 6-2) prevailed 18-16.
West threw TD passes to Mercier and Burke. Linebacker Jyzaiah Ferreira and free safety Burke "were all over the place," said Bradley.
The loss will likely keep the Wildcats (4-4) out of the playoffs. Pairings will be announced Monday.
Northeast Metro 18, Whittier 16
Whittier (4-4): 7 6 3 0 — 16
Northeast Metro (6-2): 6 0 6 6 — 18
First Quarter
WHIT — Cam West 48 pass to Noah Mercier (Ben Hussey kick)
Second Quarter
WHIT — West 43 pass to Niko Burke (kick fail)
Third Quarter
WHIT — Hussey 32 field goal
WHITTIER LEADERS
RUSHING: Cam West 3-42, Jyzaiah Ferreira 5-28, Niko Burke 2-12, Bryant Eno 1-9
PASSING: West 17-26-228, 0 int
RECEIVING: Noah Mercier 4-92, Burke 5-63, Yuki Efosa 2-27, Tom Galvin 3-16, Ryan Archambault 2-18, Julian Torres 1-12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.