The Commonwealth Conference baseball and softball coaches recently convened to honor their postseason award winners and name their all-conference teams.
Whittier Tech junior Maddie Noury, who led the Wildcats to share of the championship, was named the large division co-Most Valuable Player along with Lowell Catholic sophomore Amanda Grace.
Lowell Catholic’s Brian Martin and Greater Lawrence Tech’s John Delaney were named CAC Softball Coaches of the Year.
Here’s a look at the Commonwealth Conference All-Star teams.
CAC Softball Large Division All-Stars
Essex: Callie Hogan, jr., p; Isa Bishop, jr., 1b; Ella Tucker, soph., 3b
Greater Lowell: Paige Matte, jr., ss; Haylee Gannon, sr., p/1b
Lowell Catholic: Amanda Grace, soph., c; Maggie Carney, frosh., p; Mollie Miner, soph., ss
Northeast: Destiny Lopez, sr., c; Gianna Scoppettoulo, jr., p;
Notre Dame: Carly Smith, 8th grade, pitcher; Sarah Freitas, frosh., ss
Shawsheen: Mia Bisso, sr., p; Alivia Imbimbo, soph., ss; Francesca Reardon, frosh., 1b
Whittier: Maddie Noury, jr., ss; Ainsley Rousseau, soph., 2b; Kaylee Habib, soph., p; Kayden Ouellette, soph., c
CAC Softball Small Division All-Stars
Greater Lawrence: Samantha Nasella, frosh., p; Aysha Paula, soph., of; Jayda Marshall, sr., inf; Jashley Lopez, jr., inf
Kipp Academy: Jae Mercedes Vega, jr., 1b; Argelis Olivares, sr., c
Lynn Tech: Zoe Wilson, soph., 2b; Keila McGregor, frosh., 1b
Minuteman: Annie Brosnan, sr., ss; Alyssa Collins, frosh., p; Alice Dalton, sr., 3b; Kaitlyn Collins, frosh., c
Mystic Valley: Bailey Deleire, soph., p; Sophia Marcus, soph., 2b
Nashoba: Ashley Hart, jr., p; Hannah Richard, jr., 3b; Kayleigh Pearson, sr., ss; Stephanie Battle, sr., c
CAC Large Baseball All-Stars
Shawsheen: Mavrick Bourdeau, sr., ss/p; Aiden MacLeod, sr., p/3b; Conlen Powell, sr., p; Mike Maselli, sr., 1b; Lukas Poirier, soph., 2b
Greater Lowell: AJ Baia, soph., c; Jake Torpey, jr., p/1b; Yan Rivera, sr., 2b/3b; Nolan Stys, soph., p/1b
Whittier: Daniel Knowlton, sr., cf; Nate Deitenhofer, jr., c; Corey Deziel, soph., ss
Lowell Catholic: Sean McNamara, sr.; Brady Prindle, jr.; Aiden Virella, jr.; Seamus Scott, soph.
Essex: Harry Lynch, sr., ss/p; Jack Tsoutsouras, soph., ss/2b
Greater Lawrence: Yuniel Rivera, sr., p; Jose Rosario, jr., cf/p/3b
Northeast: Doug McGrath, sr., 3b; CJ Moriconi, sr., ss/c
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.