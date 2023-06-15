The Commonwealth Conference baseball and softball coaches recently convened to honor their postseason award winners and name their all-conference teams.

Whittier Tech junior Maddie Noury, who led the Wildcats to share of the championship, was named the large division co-Most Valuable Player along with Lowell Catholic sophomore Amanda Grace.

Lowell Catholic’s Brian Martin and Greater Lawrence Tech’s John Delaney were named CAC Softball Coaches of the Year.

Here’s a look at the Commonwealth Conference All-Star teams.

CAC Softball Large Division All-Stars

Essex: Callie Hogan, jr., p; Isa Bishop, jr., 1b; Ella Tucker, soph., 3b

Greater Lowell: Paige Matte, jr., ss; Haylee Gannon, sr., p/1b

Lowell Catholic: Amanda Grace, soph., c; Maggie Carney, frosh., p; Mollie Miner, soph., ss

Northeast: Destiny Lopez, sr., c; Gianna Scoppettoulo, jr., p;

Notre Dame: Carly Smith, 8th grade, pitcher; Sarah Freitas, frosh., ss

Shawsheen: Mia Bisso, sr., p; Alivia Imbimbo, soph., ss; Francesca Reardon, frosh., 1b

Whittier: Maddie Noury, jr., ss; Ainsley Rousseau, soph., 2b; Kaylee Habib, soph., p; Kayden Ouellette, soph., c

CAC Softball Small Division All-Stars

Greater Lawrence: Samantha Nasella, frosh., p; Aysha Paula, soph., of; Jayda Marshall, sr., inf; Jashley Lopez, jr., inf

Kipp Academy: Jae Mercedes Vega, jr., 1b; Argelis Olivares, sr., c

Lynn Tech: Zoe Wilson, soph., 2b; Keila McGregor, frosh., 1b

Minuteman: Annie Brosnan, sr., ss; Alyssa Collins, frosh., p; Alice Dalton, sr., 3b; Kaitlyn Collins, frosh., c

Mystic Valley: Bailey Deleire, soph., p; Sophia Marcus, soph., 2b

Nashoba: Ashley Hart, jr., p; Hannah Richard, jr., 3b; Kayleigh Pearson, sr., ss; Stephanie Battle, sr., c

CAC Large Baseball All-Stars

Shawsheen: Mavrick Bourdeau, sr., ss/p; Aiden MacLeod, sr., p/3b; Conlen Powell, sr., p; Mike Maselli, sr., 1b; Lukas Poirier, soph., 2b

Greater Lowell: AJ Baia, soph., c; Jake Torpey, jr., p/1b; Yan Rivera, sr., 2b/3b; Nolan Stys, soph., p/1b

Whittier: Daniel Knowlton, sr., cf; Nate Deitenhofer, jr., c; Corey Deziel, soph., ss

Lowell Catholic: Sean McNamara, sr.; Brady Prindle, jr.; Aiden Virella, jr.; Seamus Scott, soph.

Essex: Harry Lynch, sr., ss/p; Jack Tsoutsouras, soph., ss/2b

Greater Lawrence: Yuniel Rivera, sr., p; Jose Rosario, jr., cf/p/3b

Northeast: Doug McGrath, sr., 3b; CJ Moriconi, sr., ss/c

