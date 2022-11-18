The Red Sox are facing a significant roster crunch, and this week they’re being forced to make some decisions on who has a future with the club.
Tuesday the Red Sox added five prospects to their 40-man roster to protect them from being poached in the Rule 5 Draft. Now, with today’s tender deadline, the club needs to decide if there’s anybody who doesn’t factor into the plan for 2023.
For those less acquainted with baseball lingo, the “tender” deadline refers to the date by which clubs must offer contracts to all players under team control who aren’t already signed. That includes pre-arbitration players, mostly rookies and recent call-ups, and those eligible for salary arbitration, usually players with between three and five years of MLB service time who haven’t hit free agency or signed a long-term extension. Those who aren’t offered a contract are “non-tendered” and become free agents.
As of now the Red Sox have nine players eligible for salary arbitration who have not already reached an agreement with the club for 2023. Those players are Christian Arroyo, Ryan Brasier, Yu Chang, Franchy Cordero, Rafael Devers, Reese McGuire, Nick Pivetta, Josh Taylor and Alex Verdugo. Then there are another 23 pre-arbitration players, a group that mostly consists of young players with limited MLB experience or prospects recently added to the 40-man roster.
With the 40-man roster currently full the Red Sox are going to have to clear some space eventually if they want to sign any free agents, so who might be on the bubble as Boston’s 2023 plans come into focus?
Josh Taylor, LHP: Taylor was once Boston’s top left-handed reliever but missed all of 2022 with a back injury. The 29-year-old did see extensive minor league action in rehab assignments, pitching 13 games, including 10 between June 21 and July 12, but was never deemed fit for big league action and was shut down soon after. He now lingers as a big question mark, and with a projected salary of $1.1 million in arbitration the Red Sox may decide that money could be better spent on a different lefty with less injury concern.
Ryan Brasier, RHP: Brasier has been a core part of Boston’s bullpen since 2018 and led the team in appearances last season with 68. He also posted an unseemly 5.78 ERA and was more often than not part of the problem rather than the solution when it came to the club’s bullpen struggles in 2022. Given that Brasier is now 35 and is projected to earn $2.3 million in arbitration, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he wound up being the odd man out as the club works to upgrade the bullpen. His role could either be filled by an outside acquisition, a rookie like Zack Kelly, or perhaps a combination of the two.
Franchy Cordero, 1B/OF: Cordero has gotten every opportunity to stick with the Red Sox but so far hasn’t proven he belongs. The 28-year-old has been a liability defensively and owns a career average of .219 with an unimpressive .697 OPS. Few players in baseball hit the ball harder than Cordero can, but that hasn’t translated into consistent production and at this point the Red Sox might be better off seeing what they have in fellow left-handed outfielder Wilyer Abreu, one of the prospects added to the 40-man this past Tuesday.
Yu Chang, INF: It’s not often you see someone suit up for four different big league teams in one season, but Chang pulled off that unique feat in 2022. Despite his difficulty sticking with any one club, Chang has proven himself a valuable utility player and could conceivably play a role for the Red Sox going forward. Whether or not he stays will probably depend on the club’s moves in free agency. If the Red Sox fail to re-sign Xander Bogaerts or Christian Arroyo otherwise winds up as a full-time starter, Chang could serve as the primary utility man. But if Arroyo remains first man off the bench it probably wouldn’t make sense to keep Chang as well.
Darwinzon Hernandez, LHP: Hernandez is probably more likely to be designated for assignment than non-tendered at this point, given that he’s still only 25 and has shown flashes of potential at the big league level. That would at least allow the Red Sox a chance to keep him in the organization as a Triple-A arm and see if they can get him back on track. Even so, Hernandez’s 2022 was highly disappointing, and between his lengthy stays on the injury list and his calamitous cameo in the majors (7 games, 21.60 ERA) the big lefty faces an uncertain future in Boston.
