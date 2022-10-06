On the morning of June 27, the Red Sox were coming off a three-game road sweep of the eventual AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians. The club had improved to a season-high 11 games over .500 and led the AL Wild Card, and despite some high profile bullpen meltdowns the pitching staff was largely getting the job done with a 3.54 ERA on the season.
Then the Red Sox got crushed in Toronto, the injuries started piling up and everything fell apart.
Over the remainder of the season the Red Sox pitching staff got lit up at a record rate, collectively managing only a 5.40 ERA from late-June onwards. While a few diamonds in the rough emerged like Brayan Bello and Zack Kelly, it’s clear that if the club hopes to return to contention in 2023, the pitching has to be better and more durable across the board.
Starting rotation: Sale return not enough
In theory, getting Chris Sale back should make a huge difference. He did look great in his brief July cameo and none of his recent injuries should linger into 2023.
The question, as always, is whether Sale can hold up over a full season. Even if he is back, healthy and dominant next year, the Red Sox need more.
With Michael Wacha, Nathan Eovaldi and Rich Hill hitting free agency, the Red Sox should prioritize durability to ensure that even if Sale goes down again, the club still has a reliable workhorse to lead the front of the rotation. Mets starter Chris Bassitt would seem an ideal choice in free agency, and Giants ace Carlos Rodon has also been among the best pitchers in baseball the past two seasons and will almost certainly opt out of his deal after setting career highs in starts and innings pitched. Veterans like Corey Kluber and Sonny Gray might also be options.
Among the club’s own free agents, Wacha had the best season and could conceivably accept a qualifying offer should the Red Sox extend him one. That would mean a one-year deal worth around $19 million, which would be a sizable raise from the $7 million he earned this year and yet still worth it if Wacha pitches anything like he did in 2022.
Once the top three is in place the club could roll with some combination of Nick Pivetta, Garrett Whitlock, Brayan Bello and Tanner Houck to fill out the last two spots. Bello and Whitlock would certainly represent the highest upside, and Pivetta has proven if nothing else that he can be counted on to take the ball every fifth day.
Bullpen: High-leverage arms needed
The Red Sox bullpen has been an issue going back years now, and next year the club needs to make sure it has arms at its disposal who can be counted on to get big outs late in games.
First, the closer by committee approach needs to end. Several top line closers are set to hit free agency, most notably Mets star Edwin Diaz and Braves veteran Kenley Jansen. The Red Sox could also insert Houck or Whitlock as the closer and add a quality free agent as the top set-up man, maybe someone like Detroit’s Michael Fulmer or Andrew Chafin.
The bullpen also needs at least two reliable lefties. Re-signing Matt Strahm would be a good start. Counting on Darwinzon Hernandez or Josh Taylor would be risky.
Matt Barnes and John Schreiber will both be in the picture, and Zack Kelly has likely earned a chance to stick around too. After that there’s room for creativity, but a top group of Houck, Barnes, Schreiber, a high-leverage addition or two and a capable lefty would give the Red Sox the kind of late-game stability they’ve lacked since 2018.
