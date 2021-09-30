BOSTON — There are two players in Boston Red Sox history with multiple 30-homer seasons before the age of 25.
Two.
One is Ted Williams, arguably the greatest hitter in baseball history. The other is playing third base for your 2021 Boston Red Sox.
Rafael Devers should be a much bigger deal around baseball. He’s been mashing since the moment he debuted at age 20, he plays with unbridled passion and as the tradition-minded would say, he plays the game the right way.
You’d think a young star like Devers would have his face on billboards across New England and would be pushed nationally as one of the game’s next big things. His jersey should be a best seller and he should be one of the first names that pops up when you ask a kid who their favorite player is.
But for some reason he’s not.
For someone with his resume, Devers’ national profile is weirdly non-existent. Compared to peers like Fernando Tatis Jr., Ronald Acuña Jr. and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who are regularly promoted by the league and have appeared in dozens of commercials, Devers has notably flown under the radar.
Even locally it doesn’t seem like Devers gets enough respect. He’s never even starred in a Dunkin Donuts commercial. Carl Crawford had his own Dunkin Donuts commercial!
It’s fair to say Devers hasn’t gotten the attention he deserves, but how does he feel about that? Does the lack of recognition bother him?
“No, I keep playing my ball like I always have,” Devers said through a translator when recently asked about the subject. “I don’t focus on whether I am the best or worst, I only focus on helping the team to win and compete, not on the press or someone.”
Even if Devers isn’t putting himself out there, it’s still odd that he hasn’t broken through. After all, it’s not like his style of play is boring. He’s been consistently smashing doubles and home runs for years now, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora once compared watching his at-bats to Comedy Central, noting his tendency to talk to himself and slam his equipment when he misses a pitch he thinks he should have crushed.
Whether or not he’s fully appreciated by the wider baseball fandom, Devers is certainly beloved within the Red Sox clubhouse. Alex Verdugo described him as a hilarious, hard-working guy who brings a child-like enthusiasm to the game. J.D. Martinez said he’s also a relentless trash talker and they constantly go back and forth about their respective ages.
“He calls me old and I call him like he’s 17 years old, like he’s a child,” said Martinez, who recently turned 34 and joked that to Devers that makes him ancient. “I’m like a mummy to him.”
Devers’ teammates have different theories as to why he hasn’t achieved household name recognition. Verdugo said who MLB pushes on its social media challenges can have a big impact, and Travis Shaw said the fact that he isn’t particularly flashy might have a lot to do with it.
“Your personality is your personality, and I just don’t see Raffy as that flashy, bat-flipping type of guy,” Shaw said. “When guys try to go out of character it can kind of have an adverse effect, so there’s absolutely nothing wrong with the way Raffy is and his personality. Guys here love him, I love him, it’s been fun to play with him.”
On that point, Devers agrees, saying he’s not the type of person who craves the spotlight and prefers to keep his focus on the game. He added that while he has a lot of respect for his higher-profile peers, he’s comfortable being true to himself even if it means fewer endorsement opportunities.
“I’m not a player who is going to fight to be put on TV for something I am not,” he said.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
