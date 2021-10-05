Under normal circumstances, J.D. Martinez might have had until shortly before first pitch to work on his sprained ankle. Maybe a few extra hours of treatment might have made all the difference, but with the Red Sox needing to submit their Wild Card roster by 10 a.m., it was evident early on it wasn't going to work.
"For him not to post, it's very serious," said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. "That thing looks huge. Humongous. He'll get treatment and we'll go from there but for tonight it was a no."
Without Martinez, Cora had to make wholesale changes to the top of the lineup, resulting in a new look offense unlike any the Red Sox have used this season.
Kyle Schwarber will lead off for Boston, followed by the usual leadoff hitter Kiké Hernández batting second. From there it will be Rafael Devers third and Xander Bogaerts fourth before Alex Verdugo moves up to fifth ahead of Hunter Renfroe.
The configuration ensures the Red Sox maintain a mix of lefties and righties, which Cora said was essential without Martinez's bat to help create balance.
"We needed to split the lefties, Raffy and Alex, I think that's the only way we can actually create balance with a lineup with no J.D.," Cora said. "Kyle has done it, Kiké has put in good at bats against Gerrit [Cole], and we've got Raffy behind them. Where we're at now that's a good way to quote-unquote protect all those guys up there."
In addition to the lineup, Cora also explained some of the team's other roster decisions.
Jonathan Araúz was called up instead of Jack Lopez because of his ability to play both shortstop and second base, and Cora hopes that between him and Christian Arroyo they will be able to keep Hernández in center field the whole game.
Jarred Duran was added because of game-breaking speed, Connor Wong was included to provide depth at catcher and relief pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura was left off because the Red Sox have enough other righties pitching well.
"It's just a different roster, and they understand," Cora said. "Keeping [Sawamura] off it was a hard one but we've got a bunch of righties that are healthy and throw the ball well. You need a third catcher in this situation, obviously Jarren, it's a lefty and it's a runner, so he made sense for us. It's just a different game, yeah it's the playoffs but roster-wise it's a lot different than a regular game."
Cora also said struggling closer Matt Barnes has been throwing much better lately, particularly his breaking ball, and that Josh Taylor (back) was activated after throwing a bullpen session over the weekend.
When healthy, Taylor has been the team's top lefty reliever, and he will be joined by Austin Davis and Eduardo Rodriguez. Fellow lefties Darwinzon Hernandez and Martin Perez were the odd men out in that position crunch, and Cora said he thinks the lefties will play a huge role given the Yankees' personnel.
"JT has been dominant against lefties throughout the season, and obviously where they're at, we saw the roster and they've got some lefties there with all their injuries," Cora said. "They've got Rizzo, Gallo, Gardner and probably Odor, so we feel there's a pocket there for him, a pocket for Davis, and you never know how these games go."
Careful what you wish for
Over the weekend word came out that if the Red Sox, Yankees and Blue Jays had wound up in a three-way tiebreaker, the Yankees had chosen to play the Red Sox.
Asked how that went over in the Red Sox clubhouse, Kiké Hernández said they knew about it.
"They wanted us. They got us now," Hernández said. "It's win or go home, that's it."
Red Sox lineup:
- Kyle Schwarber DH
- Kiké Hernández CF
- Rafael Devers 3B
- Xander Bogaerts SS
- Alex Verdugo LF
- Hunter Renfroe RF
- Kevin Plawecki C
- Bobby Dalbec 1B
- Christian Arroyo 2B
- Nathan Eovaldi P
Yankees lineup:
- Anthony Rizzo 1B
- Aaron Judge RF
- Giancarlo Stanton DH
- Joey Gallo LF
- Gleyber Torres 2B
- Brett Gardner CF
- Gio Urshela 3B
- Kyle Higashioka C
- Andrew Velazquez SS
- Gerrit Cole P
