Xander Bogaerts is the Boston Red Sox franchise leader in games played at shortstop. He’s been Boston’s starter for nearly a decade, played a key role in two championships and has become the heart and soul of the club.
Yet once the World Series is finished, he faces a decision that could lead to the end of his time in Boston.
Bogaerts is widely expected to opt out of his current team-friendly contract to seek a bigger deal on the free agent market. Though he and the Red Sox have both expressed a desire to continue their partnership, at the end of the day baseball is a business. Once you strip away the sentimentality it quickly becomes apparent how complicated things might get once free agency officially begins.
Put simply, both Bogaerts and the Red Sox will have lots of factors to consider, as well as plenty of options at their disposal.
What kind of contract will Bogaerts seek?
In 2019 Bogaerts signed a six-year, $120 million extension that was immediately viewed as a colossal steal for Boston. That became more evident as several of Bogaerts’ shortstop peers subsequently left him in the dust financially with monster contracts, among them Francisco Lindor (10 years, $341 million) and Corey Seager (10 years, $325 million).
Each of those players makes well over $30 million per year, while this past year Bogaerts only made $20 million despite outperforming both. Given that, Bogaerts would be crazy not to exercise his opt out to re-enter the market. Though Bogaerts hasn’t given any indication for how much he’d sign for, it’s easy to imagine he’ll look to close that gap and earn closer to $30 million annually.
Who else is available?
For the second year in a row MLB has a star-studded class of free agent shortstops on the verge of hitting the open market. In addition to Bogaerts, Minnesota’s Carlos Correa is also expected to opt out of his current deal, joining Atlanta’s Dansby Swanson and Los Angeles Dodgers star Trea Turner.
All four players have comparable profiles. They are All-Star caliber shortstops of roughly equal ages and career lengths who enjoyed similar production in 2022 and who have all won World Series championships. Crucially, they have all of that in common with Seager as well, something their agents won’t hesitate to bring up during negotiations.
Where could Bogaerts land?
The Red Sox have already indicated re-signing Bogaerts will be the club’s top offseason priority. While Bogaerts has made it clear he loves playing in Boston, it’s far from a guarantee he’ll be back.
He’ll certainly have no shortage of suitors once he hits the market.
If the Dodgers and Twins can’t re-sign Turner and Correa, they would no doubt be among the clubs interested in Bogaerts. Atlanta could potentially be an option too if Swanson walks, but with top prospect Vaughn Grissom waiting in the wings they might be less likely to jump into the free agent shortstop market.
Outside of those clubs the Philadelphia Phillies loom as the most obvious threat to sign away Bogaerts. At worst they’ll be coming off an NLCS appearance, and with incumbent Jean Segura hitting free agency the Phillies could be inclined to make a big swing to upgrade the position. It can’t be ignored that the Phillies are run by former Red Sox baseball boss Dave Dombrowski, who knows better than most what kind of difference maker Bogaerts can be.
Others to keep an eye on include the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles. The Cardinals are flush with cash after this past summer’s Albert Pujols retirement tour and are expected to pursue a big shortstop so Tommy Edman can move back to second base. The Cubs also could use a shortstop and appear ready to invest in the club after flipping most of their championship core for prospects, and the Orioles have almost no long-term payroll commitments and look well positioned to contend after this season’s breakthrough.
What’s Boston’s Plan B?
Bogaerts leaving in free agency would be a big blow, but if things came to that the Red Sox have some alternatives at their disposal.
The best would be signing one of the other top shortstops. Correa, notably, is close with Red Sox manager Alex Cora from their days with the Houston Astros and also through their shared Puerto Rican heritage. Turner would also be a coveted target and would mesh with the club’s stated goal of becoming more athletic and dynamic.
If that doesn’t work out, the club could also shift Trevor Story back to shortstop, play Christian Arroyo or Kiké Hernández at second and invest more elsewhere, likely the outfield and pitching staff. The club is also loaded with infield prospects in the minors, particularly 2021 first-round pick Marcelo Mayer, so in the long run the Red Sox middle infield picture looks solid no matter what happens this offseason.
That might not be such a bad outcome on paper, but at the end of the day the Red Sox know what they’re getting from Bogaerts at shortstop, and that’s a championship caliber player who has proven he can thrive in Boston.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
