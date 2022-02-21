Will Chris Sale ever be himself again?
That’s the $30 million a year question for the Red Sox, who have the big lefty under contract for another three years and are counting on him to rediscover his old dominance after coming back from Tommy John surgery.
That Sale struggled last summer after missing two full years due to injury wasn’t a surprise, but how he looks after an additional offseason of rest and recovery will be revealing. The good news is that there have been plenty of pitchers who have come back from elbow surgery better than ever, but the road back isn’t always smooth.
Right where they left offThe best case scenario for Sale might look something like Adam Wainwright. The longtime Cardinals ace underwent Tommy John surgery at age 29 before the 2011 season, and he was coming off two straight top-three Cy Young Award finishes. Upon his return in 2012 he made all 32 of his starts, threw 198.2 innings and posted a 3.94 ERA.
Then, after proving he could still complete a full season, Wainwright returned to his pre-surgery form the following year. He posted two more top-three Cy Young seasons in 2013-14 and has now pitched 10 seasons since the injury. Sale was a few weeks away from his 31st birthday when he had his surgery.
While they underwent Tommy John much earlier in their careers, Mets ace Jacob deGrom and Nationals star Stephen Strasburg are both also notable success stories. DeGrom, who had his surgery in 2010 while in the minor leagues, later became the first starting pitcher to win a Cy Young award after undergoing the surgery when he went back-to-back in 2018-19. Sale would no doubt like to become the second.
Fellow Sox experience instructive
Sale won’t have to look far to find other pitchers who can relate to his situation, as Red Sox rotation-mates Nathan Eovaldi and Rich Hill have both also come back from the procedure.
Eovaldi has undergone Tommy John twice, first as a junior in high school and then in 2016 at age 26. It took more than a year and a half for Eovaldi to get back on the mound after the latter surgery, and despite a run of additional injuries Eovaldi eventually emerged as one of the top starters in the American League.
Hill’s journey has been even more unusual. Back in 2011, Hill underwent the surgery at roughly the same age as Sale. He initially returned ahead of schedule but dealt with numerous other injuries in 2012, making limited contributions to the last place team. He bounced around for the next three years and by all accounts looked finished, until at age 36 he enjoyed a career resurgence. Now he’s coming off one of the best seasons of his career and projects as one of Boston’s mid-rotation starters at age 42.
The lesson from each of them? Even if the comeback isn’t pretty, it’s still possible to come out better on the other side.
No sure thingWhile there are plenty of successes, there is a real risk Sale never recaptures his old glory. One example of how things could go bad is exemplified by Pat Hentgen.
For the first decade of his career, Hentgen was a reliable workhorse who won a pair of World Series titles with the Blue Jays and captured the 1996 Cy Young Award. Then in 2001 he had Tommy John surgery at age 32, at which point he’d already logged 1,812.1 innings over parts of 11 seasons. Sale had thrown 1,629.2 innings over 10 seasons when he had his surgery.
Hentgen made a brief and unsuccessful cameo the following September and was solid but not spectacular in his first full season back in 2003, but after that he quickly unraveled and retired midway through the 2004 season.
Admittedly Hentgen was never the pitcher Sale was and had already begun to decline, but as a veteran starter on the wrong side of 30 Sale faces a tougher road back than many of his younger peers.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
