When Chris Sale takes the mound this season, what version of the lefty will we see?
The dominant force who ranked among baseball’s best throughout the 2010s? Or the not-quite-there-yet version we saw last year after Sale returned from Tommy John surgery?
That’s the $30 million per year question for the Red Sox, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.
Sale remains under contract for another three years and the Red Sox are counting on him getting back to his old form. That Sale struggled at times last summer after missing two full years due to injury wasn’t a surprise. Now, after another offseason of recovery and another setback in the form of a stress fracture in his right ribcage, it will be telling how he looks when he eventually returns.
If Sale gets back to being an ace, the sky is the limit for the Red Sox. If not? The club could have some problems.
Even before the injury Sale already had a lot of mileage on his arm, having thrown 1,629.2 innings through his first 10 seasons. Now at age 33 he’s reached a point where the reconstructive surgery could help springboard him into a new phase of his career, or it could signal its impending end.
The good news is there is plenty of precedent for a pitcher to undergo Tommy John surgery close to the same age Sale did in 2020 and come back strong.
Before the 2011 season longtime St. Louis Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright had Tommy John surgery at age 29 after two straight top-three Cy Young Award finishes. When he returned in 2012 he made all of his starts, got back into the Cy Young conversation in 2013-14 and is now about to begin his 11th season since the surgery.
Another example is fellow Red Sox starter Rich Hill, who also had Tommy John surgery in 2011 at age 31. His road back was much longer and bumpier than Wainwright’s, but he eventually emerged on the other side to enjoy a remarkable third act. He’s now the oldest active starting pitcher in baseball at age 42 and set to begin his 18th big league season.
One of the early tells for Sale will be how his changeup looks during live game action. Following his return Sale struggled to rediscover the pitch, which lacked consistency and too often resulted in what Sale described as “batting practice” offerings. Eventually Sale was forced to abandon it, making himself a two-pitch starter against whom opposing batters only needed to guess fastball or slider. If they guessed right, the results usually weren’t pretty.
Even if the changeup has never been Sale’s best pitch, at his peak Sale could still count on it to keep batters off balance. In 2018 opposing hitters batted .228 with .329 slugging and a 38.5% whiff percentage against it. The following year, when Sale’s elbow became a problem, hitters were averaging .279 with .523 slugging and 33% whiff percentage. Last year, following his return, those numbers ballooned to .444 with .667 slugging and the whiff percentage was down to 23.8%.
If those numbers start trending back to where they were in 2018, that will be a good sign.
A better changeup should allow Sale to more effectively use his fastball and slider, the two pitches that made him a Cy Young contender for the better part of a decade. Should all the pieces fall back into place, there’s no reason why Sale shouldn’t be able to reestablish himself as one of the game’s best.
But until that actually happens, Sale remains the team’s biggest unanswered question heading into 2022.
