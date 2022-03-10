The NFL has done it again.
As Major League Baseball lurches through the end stages of its ill-advised lockout, the Los Angeles Lakers implode in the NBA and college basketball marches toward its premier event, pro football still found a way to dominate the headlines.
This time it was a blockbuster trade Tuesday between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that continued the new tradition of major quarterback moves in the offseason. Russell Wilson is on his way to the Mile High City for a bounty of picks and players, and the Broncos are now legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
In my eyes, this is an exciting development for the league. Much like their NBA counterparts, star NFL quarterbacks have discovered their voices and are beginning to exert their unique power.
It all started, fittingly, with the greatest quarterback of all time. Tom Brady allowed his contract to expire with the New England Patriots in 2020 and signed a free-agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
But the Bucs didn’t stop there. They quickly lured tight end Rob Gronkowski out of retirement and added running back Leonard Fournette and wide receiver Antonio Brown to the roster over the course of the season.
They drafted an offensive tackle – Tristan Wirfs – to beef up the pass protection, and they generally did everything they could to make the most of their investment in Brady.
The end result was a Super Bowl win in their home stadium and an awakening across the NFL.
Top-level quarterbacks everywhere realized they, too, can call the shots.
A year later, Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions agreed to part ways. The Los Angeles Rams traded a hefty sum to acquire Stafford and then beautifully recreated the Bucs’ blueprint – adding stars like wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and outside linebacker Von Miller to an already talented roster.
The end result was the same – a Super Bowl victory in their home stadium.
Next year’s Super Bowl is in Arizona, so Denver can’t follow the script exactly. But the expectations will be the same.
The Broncos have been led by their defense the past few years, and they’ve been looking for an elite quarterback to distribute the ball to a host of young offensive skill players.
In Wilson, they have a natural leader with championship experience as the new trigger of the attack. They might even bring back franchise icon Miller to join the fun in free agency.
Perhaps this is the wave of the future. Bold franchises in need of an upgrade at the game’s most important position now have precedent for earth-shattering deals that can change the entire landscape of the league.
But this route is not for the weak of heart.
“All in” is more than a catchy marketing phrase. Teams that make moves like the Bucs, Rams and Broncos have to be willing to commit fully to the endeavor. That means adding high-priced veterans to maximize the Super Bowl window and leaving no stone unturned in the quest for victory.
Because if it doesn’t work, the cost will suddenly become prohibitive.
Even with Brady walking off into the sunset after two seasons, nobody in Tampa Bay is crying about the resources spent to acquire him and the other veterans who brought the Lombardi Trophy back to the franchise.
Neither are the Rams concerned with the price to acquire Stafford and the other stars who helped their Super Bowl dreams come true.
The Broncos won’t worry about the cost of trading for Wilson – two first-round picks, two second-rounders, quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive tackle Shelby Harris – if they win the ultimate prize with the quarterback on the roster.
But, if they fall short, heads will surely roll.
The window is wider in Denver than it was in Tampa Bay or L.A. Wilson is just 33 years old and probably has at last six or seven really good seasons left in him. Much of the rest of the roster is young and just entering its prime, giving the Broncos several years of title contention.
It was a move made with an eye on 2022 but also the chance to win championships for years to come.
And it’s the kind of move that keeps the NFL hype machine running year round. The league year – and the official offseason – doesn’t begin until March 16. So there’s plenty more big moves to come.
It’s unlikely any of them will match the audacity of the Broncos’ gambit, but one might still lead to a championship celebration somewhere else next February.
And that, as much as anything, is why the NFL remains the best reality show going.
