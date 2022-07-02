CHICAGO — The Red Sox starters have been dropping like flies, and Saturday Rich Hill became the latest to hit the injured list.
Given how many arms are on the shelf, you have to wonder how much worse things might be if not for Josh Winckowski.
While there weren’t many positives to take away from Saturday night’s 3-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs, one of the few bright spots was the rookie starter, who delivered his fourth consecutive gem in five starts since joining the rotation last month.
His line Saturday? Six innings, six hits, two runs (one earned), one walk and six strikeouts. The Cubs could hardly do anything with his sinker and by the time it was over his ERA for the season had dropped to 3.12 in 26 big league innings.
“I felt really good,” Winckowski said. “I think this is probably the best my location has felt since being up here in terms of working both sides of the plate and laying the slider whenever I needed a strike.”
Winckowski did his job drawing weak contact, but the defense didn’t live up to its end of the bargain. The Red Sox committed two errors in the bottom of the second, one of which Winckowski was responsible for himself, and the two runs that came in as a result wound up being all the Cubs needed on another night the Red Sox bats couldn’t get going.
Boston’s lone run came on a double play groundout by Rafael Devers in the sixth, and Chicago got an RBI single from Patrick Wisdom in the eighth to add some insurance. The club did have one last good chance in the top of the ninth with the go-ahead run on base, but Alex Verdugo flied out to end the game.
Going forward Winckowski is likely to remain in the rotation for the foreseeable future, at least until both Chris Sale and Nathan Eovaldi are back in the fold. That’s fine with Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who said since his disappointing debut he’s done everything he’s needed to succeed.
“Obviously where we’re at with injuries we trust the people we have in the system and he’s one of them. Forget the first one, the first one was the first one, but after that he’s been here, followed the leads of a lot of guys in there, the scouting reports and the workouts, and every five days he’s been really good,” Cora said. “A lot of weak contact, a lot of pitches in the zone, he’s been really good for us.”
As for his confidence, Winckowski said he’s gotten more comfortable every day he’s been with the club.
“It’s hard to put into words, it’s double or triple I’d say,” Winckowski said. “Just knowing the guys better and the daily routine and everything, that plays in part into how you feel on the mound, so I feel a lot more comfortable.”
No matter what happens going forward, Winckowski has now had a chance to make some incredible big league memories. Among them, he’s now had the chance to pitch at baseball’s two oldest ballparks, though when asked for his thoughts about Wrigley Field, Winckowski offered a surprisingly candid assessment.
“To be honest a little underwhelming. Fenway kind of has a presence to it and I really didn’t get that here to be honest. I said to my mom last night this place is very stock standard if you ask me, I didn’t really feel anything to be honest, it just felt like another ballpark.”
