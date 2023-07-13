The Windham 9U Cal Ripken All-Stars had one goal in mind this summer.
Prove that last year’s state title was no fluke. They have accomplished the feat in style and now have their sights set on a much larger goal.
Friday, the Windham stars, fresh off their second straight Granite State title, open play in the New England Regional, which is being hosted in Chelmsford. The winner in that eight-team battle royal earns a trip to the Ripken World Series in Ocala, Florida.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” said Windham coach John Severini. “So far, it’s been a heck of a run.”
Windham simply dominated play in New Hampshire.
After blitzing through the District 5/6 tourney, they set their sights on a repeat.
Four up and four down at the State Tournament, Windham dropped the host Londonderry, Oyster River and then Hollis Brookline – twice – claiming the title by an aggregate score of 31-0.
Max Severini absolutely dominated on the mound, winning all four games, and striking out 35 in 18 innings pitched. He got plenty of defensive help along the way.
Offensively, Charlie Costa, Micky Duff, Tommy Kadish and Connor Kelliher paced the attack.
