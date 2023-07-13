Windham 9s

The Windham 9-year-old Ripken All-Stars are now two-time New Hampshire State Champions. Pictured are (back row from left) coaches John Severini, Mike Duff, John Drelick and Chris Kelliher; along with the players (front row from left) Logan Drelick, Shawn Falter, Joey Kaufmann, Ian Ziakas, Charlie Costa, Tommy Kadish, Micky Duff, Connor Kelliher, Max Severini, Marcus Letizio and Jace Perkins after the title win.

 Courtesy photo

The Windham 9U Cal Ripken All-Stars had one goal in mind this summer.

Prove that last year’s state title was no fluke. They have accomplished the feat in style and now have their sights set on a much larger goal.

Friday, the Windham stars, fresh off their second straight Granite State title, open play in the New England Regional, which is being hosted in Chelmsford. The winner in that eight-team battle royal earns a trip to the Ripken World Series in Ocala, Florida.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” said Windham coach John Severini. “So far, it’s been a heck of a run.”

Windham simply dominated play in New Hampshire.

After blitzing through the District 5/6 tourney, they set their sights on a repeat.

Four up and four down at the State Tournament, Windham dropped the host Londonderry, Oyster River and then Hollis Brookline – twice – claiming the title by an aggregate score of 31-0.

Max Severini absolutely dominated on the mound, winning all four games, and striking out 35 in 18 innings pitched. He got plenty of defensive help along the way.

Offensively, Charlie Costa, Micky Duff, Tommy Kadish and Connor Kelliher paced the attack.

