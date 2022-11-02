EXETER, N.H. -- Playing for its fifth trip to a New Hampshire boys soccer state title game in 11 years, Windham simply could not find its groove Wednesday night.
The top-seeded Jaguars fell behind by a goal early, saw the deficit increase to two goals late in the first, and could not muster a rally, falling to No. 5 Hanover 3-0 in the New Hampshire Division 1 semifinals at Exeter High's Bill Ball Stadium.
"This was obviously not what we wanted the outcome to be," said Windham head coach Mike Hachey. "Hanover's a great team that played very well tonight. We felt like we left something on the table tonight. But, unfortunately, you don't get a second chance."
A win would have sent the Jaguars to their second Division 1 championship game, after winning the title in 2020. The Jags also won Division 2 titles in 2012-13, and lost the D2 title game in 2017.
"We're only 13 years old as a program," said Hachey. "We're still the new kids on the block in Division 1, and if you told me we were going to go to Division 1 and be in 3 of 5 Final Fours, I would have said that there are programs that have been around 30 or 40 years and haven't made three Final Fours, so that would be ambitions. It can't always be about winning titles. Only one team wins it each year.
Facing a Hanover (14-4-0) squad it beat 5-0 and 4-1 during the regular season, Windham (14-3-1) found itself in a hole early on Wednesday.
Sam Calderwood gave the Bears the lead with a goal 8:15 into play. Hanover then continued to dominate possession, holding the ball for long periods of time in the Windham zone, and made it 2-0 on a penalty kick by Ryder Hayes with 6:22 left in the first half.
"They controlled possession and we didn't have the answers for it," said Hachey. "I think we played tentative, and they were playing more free-flowing. It wasn't our best brand of ball, which is unfortunate on a stage like this."
The Jaguars were able to create more pressure in the second half. Kevin Brooks made a tremendous play to fake out two defenders, but was just denied at the net. The Jags then saw a ball come lose after a scrum in front of the net knocked away at the last moment.
Windham also had an open shot at the net sail over the goal, and a few other point-blank shots turned away with sprawling saves by Hanover goalie Joe Rudd.
Jaguars goalie Blake Berton also made a few huge saves to keep his team in the game, including one with his hands and face from close range and another when he attacked a breakaway and cleared the ball.
Hanover then added one more goal with under five minutes left, and despite a few aggressive attempts to take the ball by Windham players like Caeden Bouchard, Ryan Husson and Logan Runde, Hanover ran out the clock.
"It was a tight season with a lot of great teams," said Hachey. "We'll look back and appreciate what this did for the program. A lot of guys are ending their careers today, not just high school but from 6 or 7 years old. We have so many families on this team. It's hard, but I am very proud of what they did."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.