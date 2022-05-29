PELHAM, N.H. — The Windham High boys had a big day, grabbing second place in the Division 2 state track meet.
The Jaguars, who had a pair of individual winners, scored 73 points, finishing right behind champion Coe-Brown Academy, which had 84.
Windham won both hurdles events. Jackson Bomba won the 110 hurdles and Henry Ntoro raced to victory in the 300 hurdles.
The Jaguars 4x400 team of Jack Runde, Baxter Gower-Hall, Kevin Brooks and Jack Conrad scored victory with a 3:34.01 clocking.
The Windham girls placed sixth with 40 points. Freshman Kelly Wright was the lone individual winner with a throw of 111-1 in the javelin.
Here’s a look at all the Windham placers on the day.
BOYS RESULTS
100 meters: 4. Braeden Manti 11.42
200: 4. Manti 23.39, 5. David Croteau 23.56, 6. Kevin Brooks 23.58
400: 3. Jack Conrad 51.96
800: 4. Baxter Gower-Hall 1:59.08
1600: 4. Michael Killian 4:21.63
3200: 2. Killian 9:37.83
110 Hurdles: 1. Jackson Bomba 16.08
300 hurdles: 1. Henry Ntoro 41.82
4x400: 1. Jack Runde, Gower-Hall, Brooks, Conrad 3:34.01
4x800: 3. Gower-Hall, Charles Sette, Brady Carroll, Conrad 8:26.32
Triple Jump: 5. Shayan Biswas 38-6.75
GIRLS RESULTS
200 meters: 4. Reagan Murray 26.88
4x100: 2. Tessa Parker, Murray, Sydney Draeger, Hannah Smith 51.12
4x400: 1. Smith, Kathryn Hynes, Parker, Murray 4:12.13
4x800: 2. Katherine Klinger, Ava Sanchez, Spandana Machavarapu, Hynes 10:21.34
Javelin: 1. Kelly Wright 111-1
