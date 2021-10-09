LONDONDERRY — As has been the case much of the season, Windham played tough at times, but could not sustain any momentum Saturday afternoon.
Leading just 7-6 after one quarter, the host unbeaten Lancers (6-0) scored 20 unanswered points in the second quarter on their way to a 42-13 victory.
Leading the way for Londonderry was quarterback Drew Heenan. He only threw eight passes all game but he completed seven with four touchdowns. Scoring strikes to Andrew Kullman, Colby Ramshaw and Grady Daron in the second quarter all but decided it.
Trailing 7-0 early after a 50-yard Kullman run, Windham scored on a 24-yard pass from Josh Sweeney to Cole Peterson but only scored one more time, on a 5-yard pass from Billy DePietro to David Croteau in the third quarter. Croteau had six receptions on the day.
Londonderry’s defense held Windham to 153 yards of total offense led by Nathan Pedrick, who was in on eight tackles and had two sacks.
Windham will look for its first win Friday at Merrimack.
Londonderry 42, Windham 13
Londonderry (6-0): 7 20 0 15 — 42
Windham (0-6): 6 0 7 0 — 13
First Quarter
L — Andrew Kullman 50 run (Dylan Wrisley kick), 11:06
W — Cole Peterson 24 pass from Josh Sweeney (kick blocked), 4:43
Second Quarter
L — Kullman 38 pass from Josh Heenan (Wrisley kick), 9:43
L — Colby Ramshaw 19 pass from Heenan (Wrisley kick), 8:35
L — Grady Daron 5 pass from Heenan (kick failed), 4:15
Third Quarter
W — David Croteau 5 pass from Billy DePietro (Adam Burke kick), 3:03
Fourth Quarter
L — Riley Boles 5 run (Grisley kick), 7:23
L — Ramshaw 2 pass from Drew Heenan (Heenan run), 2:54
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: L — Andrew Kullman 2-58, Trevor Weinmann 4-29, Matthew Perron 3-25, Drew Heenan 7-6, Jake Schena 7-23, Riley Boles 1-5; W — Tiger An 23-42, AJ Fox 3-13, Josh Sweeney 4-11, Kavi Patel 3-3, Sam Dunham 2-0, Billy DePietro 14-(-2), Jake Micciche 1-(-5)
PASSING: L — Heenan 7-8-0, 99; W — Josh Sweeney 8-13-0, 60, Billy DePietro 1-7-0, 30
RECEIVING: L — Andrew Kullman 2-49, Trevor Weinmann 2-24, Colby Ramshaw 2-21, Grady Daron 1-5; W — David Croteau 6-33, Cole Peterson 3-43. AJ Fox 2-14, Jake Micciche 1-0
