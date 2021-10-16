MERRIMACK — Windham had its best offensive performance of the season but couldn't overcome a 27-7 halftime deficit and fell to Merrimack 48-27.
The Jaguars, led by quarterback Sam Dunham (22-85) and AJ Fox (7-58), rushed for 240 yards. Dunham also rushed for a touchdown and passed for two scores, one to Fox for 30 yards and another to Cole Peterson for four yards.
Jack Koutrobis scored Windham's final TD on a 26-yard run.
Windham (0-6) will look for its first win Friday at Nashua South.
Merrimack 48, Windham 27
Windham (0-6): 0 7 7 13 — 27
Merrimack: 7 20 14 14 — 48
WINDHAM LEADERS
RUSHING: Sam Dunham 22-85, AJ Fox 7-58, Tiger An 7-22, Jake Micciche 5-26, Kavi Patel 2-5, Brandon 1-18, Jack Koutrobis 1-26
PASSING: Dunham 5-15-1, 83
RECEIVING: David Croteau 1-30, Cole Peterson 1-4, Jake Micciche 2-19, AJ Fox 1-30
