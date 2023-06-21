WINDHAM, N.H. — When Jack Byrne was named the Windham football head coach back in June of 2019, one of the things he wanted to focus on was community service and having his players be part of different types of charitable events.
While the Jaguars have continued the long tradition of the “Black-Out” game which has raised thousands of dollars for pediatric cancer over the past 11 years, he thought of a different way to raise some money for a charity that tugs at his own heart.
A ‘Liftathon.’
On Saturday, 65 members of the Windham football program, with help from its Boosters program, lifted weights and showed off their speed to help raise over a thousand dollars for the New England Healing Sports Association, a non-profit organization based out of Newbury, N.H., which helps people with physical and mental disabilities participate in adaptive sports.
“Community Service is huge in our program. I know our old coach Bill Raycraft was huge into the Blackout Game,” said Byrne. “Between that, playing at Tewksbury High School, with what (head coach) Brian Aylward continues to do there for community service events, and my parents raising me, we’re always trying to do something for people who are less fortunate.
“We want to take that responsibility. If you are lucky enough to be strong and fast, and be successful in school, you better be wanting to pull up some people with you as much as you can. I was fortunate enough to have that taught to me growing up. We want to continue that here and be a program that’s bigger than just football.”
Back in January, Byrne lost his uncle John Thompson, who at the age of 25 was involved in a serious motorcycle accident and spent the remaining part of his life in a wheelchair. Despite his challenges, Thompson became an incredible inspiration to others. He went skiing, scuba-diving and he completed two Boston Marathons. He did all of that while being heavily involved in with NEHSA.
Two years ago, Windham held its first ‘Liftathon’ which raised $2,000 on behalf of former Londonderry High football captain Jake Naar, who passed away due to an automobile accident. Last year, Byrne elected not to do the ‘Liftathon,’ but circled back to it after the passing of his uncle.
Byrne gave credit to the Boosters Club and his entire program, especially the captains for this upcoming season — including Kavi Patel, Matt Desmarais, Dane Grieco, Dylan Tim and Tiger An — for spearheading the unusual event.
“We (have our football players) do a combination of our six core lifts that we always do with our team and then we have six speed events, too,” explained Byrne. “We basically have a competition with speed and strength events. We had every kid donate a small fee. We said keep it as small as you can, so it could be between one dollar and twenty dollars and just provide some kind of dollar amount as an entry fee.
“Then based on their speed performance and strength performance, we had a whole point system. Then the Booster’s Club made a donation based on how the kids performed. The higher (amount of weights they) lifted and the faster the kids ran in their events, the Boosters would take that score and combine it with a donation in that player’s name.
“We had 65 kids participate. It all added up where the kids donated anywhere from two bucks to twenty bucks and the Boosters added in about two hundred dollars because some kids earned an extra dollar or two dollars and it all added up to over a thousand dollars. It was pretty cool. I am very proud of the entire program for participating and helping to raise some money for the organization.”
