WINDHAM, N.H. — At one point in Wednesday night’s Division I playoff opener, Cassie Turcotte turned to her Windham High troops and told them, “It’s a game of runs.”
She was right on the money. Unfortunately for the host Jaguars, it was upset-minded Londonderry who came up with the decisive flurry in this one.
The 10th-seeded Lancers avenged their regular-season loss to No. 7 Windham, riding a 15-2 barrage to end the third quarter and rolling to a 51-34 win.
“They were all over (leading scorer Samantha Sullivan) on the wing. I decided to put Sammy in the middle in the third quarter,” said Londonderry High coach Jon Doherty. “It just opened up everything for us. Other kids stepped up which they normally do. So it worked out well.
“Once I put her in the middle, she started to find other people. Windham had to be concerned about other kids on the team. It opened up Sammy’s game a lot.”
After an even first half that saw both teams struggle offensively, Windham took a 19-17 advantage into the second half.
But foul troubles mounted for the Jaguars, and the silky Sullivan found her best game at just the right time for Londonderry.
And like Doherty said, all the Lancers pitched in.
Bree Amari dropped two free throws, and then found Chloe Weeks for a hoop, giving Windham the momentum.
Shannon Ball answered with a free throw, then a hoop. Reagan Anderson nailed a three, and Brooke Eacrett scored on the break as the Lancers took control at 29-24. and with 2:31 left in the quarter, Sullivan drained her first jumper of the night, the visitors were feeling the upset.
She’d added 3 of 4 free throws to help close out the quarter at 36-26.
With no shot clock and Londonderry playing ball-control, it became a free-throw shooting contest. The Lancers made 11 of 16 from the charity stripe to pull away.
“The kids were (not happy with the regular season loss to Windham). The one-game difference (Windham was 11-7, Londonderry 10-8) is not a big difference (in the seedings) separating the two teams,” said Doherty.
“We came out. We were ready to go. We really wanted it.”
Eacrett led the Lancers with 13 and Sullivan ended with 11.
The senior Amari played her heart out for the Jaguars, scoring a dozen points. Hannah Smith, who fought through foul trouble, finished with 11 points, all in the first half.
