NAME: Kevin Bugeau
AGE: 36
YEARS AT WINDHAM HIGH: 11+
HOMETOWN: Gorham, New Hampshire
WHAT I LOVE MOST ABOUT MY JOB: “Above all, helping young athletes stay on (or get back onto) the field and doing what they love to do is what I enjoy the most. I remember the joy I had playing high school sports, so anything I can do to help make their experience as safe and fun as possible is extremely rewarding. The social interaction with both athletes and coaches is also something I really enjoy about my job. Working with this age group keeps me feeling young, and I’ve been so fortunate to have the chance to work with some amazing coaches in my time here at WHS. Other perks of the job are getting to work outside (when the weather is nice!) and simply being on the fields and watching sports everyday is pretty great!”
WHY I’D RECOMMEND JOB TO OTHERS: “It’s a great profession for someone who is interested in health science and has a passion for sports. For us washed-up former athletes, having a job that lets us continue to be part of an athletics program is a blast. Despite the sometimes odd working hours, the appreciation you get from your athletes makes it all worth it.”
What coaches, school officials say:
“Kevin is the best! Keeps athletes involved and healthy!”
“He is like an assistant coach”
“Always there when we need him!”
Windham High AD Jon Hall:
“Kevin is an integral part of our athletics program. He is knowledgeable and professional and athletes, parents, and coaches all trust him. He is a huge part of our day to day operations and helps keep out 400 athletes per season competing and always gives them the best care possible!”
