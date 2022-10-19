Between the years that their athletes went to Pinkerton Academy, then to Salem High and now to Windham High School, you could make the case that no town in New Hampshire has had more impact on field hockey in the state than Windham.
First-year Jaguars coach Sophia Poulin understands that, and despite the fact that Windham is seeded third behind Winnacunnet and Exeter High in the upcoming Division I playoffs, expectations, per usual, are extremely high.
“Overall, the skill that we have on our roster this season is incredible and each player has played an integral part in all success that we have had this season and will continue to contribute to any and all success to come in the tournament,” said Poulin.
Goalie Annie Mitchell, a sophomore, has posted nine shutouts for the 13-2-1 Jaguars, with just 12 goals allowed all season.
Up front, junior Sophia Ponzini leads the region with 23 goals.
“Ponzini is one that makes her presence known from the first whistle. She is somehow everywhere on the field and in the action during every minute of the game,” said Poulin. “She holds down our midfield and is crucial in our offensive movement.”
Senior Mackenzie Suech will look to close out her superb career in style for Windham which has been in the state title game nine of the last 10 years (5 in D-II, 4 in D-I). The Jags, D-I state champs in 2019 and 2020, fell to Exeter in the title game last year.
Others to watch include juniors Ava Sanchez and Ella Reeners, along with sophomore Sophie Manchester.
“Suech's hustle is unrelenting. Sanchez is one of the most consistent players you will find on our roster,” said Poulin.
“Reeners is the key player in our defensive end, and in the last half of the season Manchester has come on as one of our strongest players.”
Windham awaits the winner of Thursday’s first-rounder between Timberlane and Concord. The 11th-seeded Owls (6-9-1) are on the road for that one.
“Adjusting to and controlling the pace of the game, along with taking advantage and producing on offensive opportunities will be the key,” said Timberlane coach Bailee Freeman.
Concord took the regular-season finale between the two teams, 1-0, in spite of an absolutely sparkling effort from Timberlane goalie Brandi Garand, who made 34 saves.
Senior Brandi Sickel and junior Brooks Morin will be asked for bigtime efforts.
“Morin made countless goal-line saves this season and is checked in defensively,” said Freeman.
She also moved up on offensive corners, helping the cause with two goals and two assists.
Pinkerton Academy, at 7-9, drew the 10th seed and is on the road on Thursday at Bishop Guertin.
“The key is having fun and enjoying each moment that playoffs bring,” said Astros coach Katie Littlefield. “Also, to play confident and composed and taking advantage of scoring opportunities, specifically corners.”
Goalie Elise LeBlanc will need to be on top of her game, while Pinkerton has counted on the likes of Ava Bennett, Alli Carney, Gianna Rosa and Hannah Lisauskas down the stretch.
Division I Playoffs
Seedings: 1. Winnacunnet, 2. Exeter, 3. Windham, 4. Dover, 5. Bedford, 6. Concord, 7. Bishop Guertin, 8. Keene, 9. Londonderry, 10. Pinkerton, 11. Timberlane
First Round
Thursday, 3 p.m.
Londonderry at Keene
Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin
Timberlane at Concord
Quarterfinals
Sunday, 2 p.m.
Londonderry-Keene winner at Winnacunnet
Bedford at Dover
Pinkerton-BG winner at Exeter
Timberlane-Concord winner at Windham
Semifinals
Thursday, Oct. 27, at Exeter High, 5 and 7 p.m.
Championship
Sunday, Oct. 30, at Bedford High, 1:30 p.m.
