WINDHAM -- Windham led by two scores heading into the fourth quarter, but defending Division 1 state champ Nashua North rallied for two late touchdowns to defeat the Jaguars 14-10 on Friday night.
"We're chipping way and getting better all the time," said Windham coach Jack Byrne. "But we will have to wait a little longer to get where we need to be. We had control of this game for a while, but when you're looking to beat the defending champs, it's hard to beat a high-level winning program like that."
Leading the way for the Jaguars was running back Tiger An, who rushed for a career-high 103 yards on 24 carries. Kavi Patel added 32 rushing yards and the third quarter touchdown that gave the Jaguars a 10-0 lead in the third.
"Both Tiger and Kavi played extremely well," said Byrne. "And they're both sophomores. They're really starting to show what they can do."
Cole Pererson added an interception in the end zone, while Sam Dunham added a big game on defense.
The game was played in front of an estimated 4,000 fans for Windham's traditional "Black Out Cancer" night.
"The Blackout game for that amazing charity is always special," said Byrne. "And we played well. But we want to keep working to earn the wins. We feel like we're going in the right direction.
Nashua North 14, Windham 10
Nashua North: 0 0 0 14 — 14
Windham (1-2): 3 0 7 0 — 10
First Quarter
W — Adam Burke 34 field goal
Third Quarter
W — Kavi Patel 17 run
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Windham — Tiger An 24-103, Kavi Patel 4-32, Josh Sweeney 5-18, Sam Dunham 1-6, AJ Fox 1-5, Jake Micciche: 2-(-13)
PASSING: Windham — Sweeney 9-12, 57
RECEIVING: Windham — Bryan Desmarais 4-25, Cole Peterson 3-15, Dunham 1-9, An 1-8
