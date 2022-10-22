CONCORD, N.H. -- As coach Jack Byrne looked into the eyes of his Windham players, trailing by 21 points at halftime to the No. 5-ranked team in New Hampshire, he didn't see a hint of resignation. Instead, he saw fire.
"This is who these guys are," said Byrne. "This has built up over years, for our senior class through four years of ups and downs. They love to compete all the time, and they have fun competing no matter what. They never give up. There are a lot of resilient kids on this team."
With their backs against the wall on Friday, the Jaguars responded in rousing fashion.
Trailing by three scores heading into the second half, Windham scored touchdowns on four straight possessions -- the final three by Tiger An -- while shutting down Concord's offense over the final two quarters to lock down a thrilling 30-21 comeback victory.
"This was unreal!" said senior receiver Brandon Beland. "We came out in the second half running harder than ever and blocking harder than ever. It felt amazing. I've never felt anything like that. Football is more than just a game for us. To come back and win this game is just amazing."
The Jaguars, who entered Friday No. 10 in the New Hampshire Union Leader Power Polls, improved to 6-2 with the win, their fifth straight. It also clinched a home playoff game for Windham in two weeks, after an off-week this coming week. Concord dropped to 6-2.
"I think we just wanted it more in the second half," said An, who ran for a team-high 107 yards. "Going into halftime, coach Byrne gave a good speech. We didn't change up too much, but we wanted it more and we were playing harder. We are so happy to get this win. We were ready to go and we got it done."
The situation appeared dire for Windham at halftime. Concord had raced out to a 21-0 lead, with Crimson Tide star running back Elia Bahuma rushing for all three scores and 117 yards in the first half.
But when the Jaguars returned to the field for the second half, a flip had switched.
"There's a lot of things that happen to go down 21-0," said Windham lineman/linebacker Aidan Goss. "But we weren't pointing fingers. Our defense knew allowing 21 points was unacceptable. But knowing the guys we have on this team, no game is out of reach."
The Jaguars opened the second half with an 11-play, 80-yard drive that ended with QB Josh Sweeney hitting Bryan Desmairas for an 11-yard touchdown.
Windham then forced Concord to turn the ball over on down, and it was all Jags from there.
On the third play of the ensuing drive, Beland took a speed sweep going right and raced 71 yards to the Concord 1-yard line. An then punched it in, and Sweeney ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 21-14.
"I thought I was going to score," said Beland with a laugh. "I got the pitch and I saw open space. I made a cut to make the safety miss and ran for my life. It got us to the 1-yard line, and we made it a one-score game."
Windham then went for an onside kick, which was recovered by Jaguar Zack Gilardi. The Jags then went on a methodical 12-play drive that An capped with a 1-yard touchdown. Sweeney followed with the 2-point conversion, which gave Windham it's first lead of the game -- 22-21.
The Jags forced another Concord turnover on downs, and seven plays later An carried two defenders into the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown and added his own 2-point conversion to give Windham a 30-21 advantage.
"I felt the momentum, and felt the team on my back at the end," said An, who carried the ball on eight of Windham's final nine plays. "It felt great Scoring that last touchdown to clinch the win was great, and really an honor."
The Windham defense added one more stop for good measure, locking down the win.
"We held an offense some consider the best in the state to zero points in the second half," said Goss. "I think this proves our defense is one of the best in the state. We made a few adjustments that messed with the best offense in the state. Myself and the other offensive linemen came out with a fire, and we didn't get stopped in the second half.
"I've never been part of a team like this, and I've never been part of a win like this. Hosting a playoff game will be unreal, considering how people were doubting us going into the fall."
