WINDHAM — With the biggest upset of the season in New Hampshire within reach, Windham saw Bishop Guertin score with no time left in the game to beat the Jaguars 27-24 on Saturday.
Windham (0-9) stopped the Cardinals (7-2) three times inside the 10-yard line in the game’s final seconds. But Bishop Guertin stopped the clock with one second left and the ball at the 1-yard line, and scored the winning TD.
“This was a tough way to finish for us obviously,” said Windham head coach Jack Byrne. “This senior class has had to endure more close games than any group I’ve ever worked with, and unfortunately most of them didn’t fall our way. The kids played their hearts out and it was a really good test, battling a strong opponent on a rainy, tough day. We were literally inches and seconds away from earning a victory, and hats off to BG for finding a way to win.”
After a scoreless first half, Josh Sweeney put Windham on the board with a 1-yard touchdown, then Sam Dunham added an 8-yard TD run to close out the third quarter.
Tiger An gave the Jaguars the lead in the fourth quarter, plowing in for a 9-yard touchdown run. AJ Fox added the 2-point conversion to make it 24-18. An had also run for a 2-point conversion in the third quarter.
But Bishop Guertin — which has wins over Salem, Nashua North and Nashua South this fall — scored the dramatic winner.
“Our seniors didn’t get the storybook ending today they deserve,” said Byrne, “but they will be so successful in life because of how hard they work.”
Bishop Guertin 27, Windham 24
Bishop Guertin (7-2): 0 7 10 10 — 27
Windham (0-9): 0 0 16 8 — 24
Third Quarter
W — Josh Sweeney 1 run (Tiger An rush)
W — Sam Dunham 8 run (Sweeney rush)
Fourth Quarter
W — An 9 run (AJ Fox rush)
