NASHUA, N.H. — Windham volleyball finally found its game on Thursday night, but it was a little too late.
After dropping two rough sets, the No. 3-seeded Jaguars came out flying in the the third, delivering a few highlight-reel plays and pushing No. 2 Hollis-Brookline to the limit. But the Cavaliers were able to grind out a win to complete a 3-0 (25-16, 25-9, 30-28) victory over Windham in the New Hampshire state semifinals.
“Our theme this season has been trying to come out faster,” said first-year Windham head coach Matt Heckler. “We’ve had a tendency to be a little slow off the bat. I think the last set was a really good representation of what we were this year. I feel like if we had pulled off the win in that third set, we could have taken it. But we just came up a little short.”
After a decisive win in the first set, Hollis-Brookline was even better in the second, allowing the Jaguars a few highlights, including a block by Nicholas Furnari and an ace by Owen Busko.
But Windham — which entered the game sporting “Why not us?” tee-shirts — stepped up to throw a major scare into the Cavs in the third set.
After falling behind 4-1, the Jaguars tied it up on a spike by Furnari and a soft hit for a point and a spike of his own by Noah Allan. Hollis-Brookline took an 8-4 lead, but the Jags rallied on another Allan spike and a Braydn Carey point. The Cavs kept pushing, but a spike by Blake Dempsey and point by Jack Begley helped keep Windham within striking distance.
The Jaguars delivered their best punch with an 8-0 run to grab a 23-21 lead. That included a pair of blocks by Begley and three spikes by Furnari. Hollis-Brookline took the lead back, but Begley picked a loose ball inches from the floor and turned it into a point to make it 25-24 Windham.
“They really stepped up and played so well in the third set,” said Heckler. “I’m really proud of them. It’s a shame we couldn’t win that set, but it just didn’t fall our way.”
A pair of points by Furnari made it 26-26 and 27-27 and an acrobatic play by Carey made it 28-28. But Hollis-Brookline scored the final two points to earn the win.
Furnari led the Jags with 13 kills, followed by Will Collins (6 kills) and Begley (5 kills). Begley added 22 assists, while Dempsey and Brayden Lord each had two aces.
“This is a very talented group and a really great group of kids,” said Heckler. “We just got overpowered a little early today. (Furnari) has been out all season with a back injury. He just got back for playoffs and had an amazing game. Our libero, Brayden Lord, did a great job on defense. They are also captains and great leaders. It’s always tough when you switch coaching staffs. Having me as head coach, after I was an assistant the last few years, was obviously an adjustment for the kids. But they did a great job adjusting, and I’m so proud of them.”
Hollis-Brookline 3, Windham 0
New Hampshire Semifinals
Kills: Nicholas Furnari 13, Will Collins 6, Jack Begley 5
Blocks: Begley 2
Assists: Begley 22
Aces: Brayden Lord 2, Blake Dempsey 2
Digs: Owen Busko 1
