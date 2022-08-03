When AJ Fox’s phone rang with All-Star news, he very nearly didn’t answer.
“When I got the call, I was on a ski lift and I thought it was a scammer,” said the 2022 Windham High graduate. “But I answered anyway. Once I heard (from Lebanon head coach Chris Childs) that I selected to play to this game, I felt honored and excited to represent Windham football on a big stage.
Fox will help lead Team New Hampshire — as a top defensive back and receiver — against Vermont in the 69th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl All-Star Game on Saturday (noon), at Castleton (Vt.) University.
New Hampshire has won two straight Maple Sugar Bowls, after Vermont had won the previous three straight.
“I’m super excited about this game,” he said. “I’m pumped to be able to represent my team, in a game for such a good cause. I’ve been wanting to play in this game ever since I saw the seniors on my team — my freshman year — playing in the game. I am super grateful for the opportunity to play for something bigger than myself and to have one last go on the field.”
Fox is coming off a strong senior season for the Jaguars. He had approximately 13 receptions for 258 yards, and rushed 26 times for 148 yards. He caught four passes for 100 yards against archrival and Division 1 semifinalist Salem, had five catches for 72 yards against Keene and ran for a season-high 58 yards and caught a 30-yard touchdown against Merrimack. He also ran for a key 2-point conversion in the Jags’ near upset of Nashua South.
As a defensive back, he had an interception against Pinkerton, and another pick against Salem.
“A.J. was an excellent student-athlete and leader for us,” said Windham head football coach Jack Byrne. “He played varsity for three seasons and kept getting better every year. Even after his senior spring track season, we were saying we wish he had another year with us because he just keeps growing physically and athletically.
“I think the biggest thing he did for us, beyond his on-field contributions, was his ability to make younger players feel welcome and motivated. In Windham, we have always taken pride in older players being leaders and taking care of their younger teammates, and A.J. was one of the guys over the past few years that kept that tradition going strong. He’s a great person and we are really lucky and proud to have him representing Windham in such a special game.”
Fox admitted it has taken some work to find his football groove once again.
“It’s been tough,” he said. “The boys and I are a little tight, and we got some bumps and bruises, but we will be ready but game time. One of the biggest challenges is definitely getting back into football shape, especially for the players who are not going to be playing football in college.”
This will be the last time on the gridiron for Fox, who is off to Arizona State to study computer systems engineering. So he hopes to go out with a bang.
“This will be my final football game, but I’m lucky to say that it is the Shiners,” he said. “I was picked out to the top players in New Hampshire so I’, happy to be blessed with this opportunity. My goal is to put on a good show for those Shiner kids and the families in town and beat Vermont in the process.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.