After leading Windham to a stellar 14-4-0 record and the No. 3 seed in the Division 1 state tournament, goalie Vito Mancini was the lone local named to the All-New Hampshire Division 1 boys hockey first team. Mancini is a four-year varsity player.
On the girls side, Pinkerton forward Riley Dunn was named to the All-New Hampshire girls hockey first team -- the lone local on the squad -- while teammate and defenseman Maddie Gibeault was named to the second team after leading the Astros to an 11-7-0 record
BOYS
All-NH Division 1 First Team
Windham -- Vito Mancini, Sr., goalie; Concord -- Brooks Craigue, Sr., forward; Joey Tarbell, Sr., defense; Bishop Guertin -- John Mantone, Sr., forward; Exeter -- Cam Snee, F, Sr., Exeter; Joey Tarbell, D, Sr., Concord; Bedford -- Maddox Muir, Sr., defense
Division 1 Honorable Mentions (locals)
Windham -- Aiden Quaglietta, Jr., forward; Casey Kramer, Jr., goalie
Pinkerton -- Lorenzo Corsetto, Sr., forward; Damien Carter, Sr., goalie
Girls
All-NH First Team
Pinkerton -- Riley Dunn, Jr., forward; Bishop Guertin -- Jenna Lynch, Sr., forward; Hanover -- Maeve Lee, Jr., forward; Berlin-Gorham-Kennett -- Ava Bartoli, Jr., defense; Oyster River-Portsmouth -- Maggie Farwell, Sr., defense; St. Thomas-Dover-Winnacunnet -- Diana Pivirotto, Sr., goalie
All-NH Second Team
Pinkerton -- Maddie Gibeault, Sr., defense; Bishop Brady-Trinity-Londonderry -- Evey Heppler, Frosh., forward; Oyster River-Portsmouth -- Kelly Zhang, Sr., forward; St Thomas-Dover-Winnacunnet -- Juliana Grella, Jr., forward; Hanover -- Kali McDonnell, Sr., defense; Eleanor Edson, Soph., goalie
