Try as he might, Brendan McInnis simply couldn’t shake the lingering question that stuck in his head for years.
A state champion and Eagle-Tribune MVP as quarterback for Windham High School, McInnis never started a college game in four seasons as a backup for Merrimack College and Saint Anselm College, and was left with a giant what-if.
“I always felt like I had something to prove to myself,” said McInnis. “Everyone told me I didn’t have anything to prove, but I had to prove to myself that I could succeed in football, if I had the chance, after high school. I felt like I had so much left in the tank, and it hurt that I never had that opportunity.”
Now, after three years coaching college and high school football, that shot at closure has arrived in an unexpected form.
McInnis is starring once again on the gridiron, as the starting quarterback for the Granite State Destroyers of the semipro East Coast Football League.
“It’s been incredible,” said McInnis. “With everything I went through, in my journey in football since high school, it’s incredible to be back playing football again. This year, the Destroyers gave me the keys to the offense, and this is the most freedom I’ve ever had playing football. It’s been a blast.”
McInnis has completed 40 of 69 passes for 682 yards, six touchdowns and just one interception and run for a team-high 312 yards and five touchdowns in four games, leading the Destroyers to a 5-0 record, with one win a forfeit. Granite State returns to action on Saturday, hosting the Marlboro Shamrocks at Saint Anselm College (6 p.m.).
“At first I was hesitant, because I didn’t want to put my body on the line for a beer league team,” he said. “But this level of play is great. I played last year, and this year has gone even more smoothly. Since minicamp in February, we realized this is a special group. It’s a talented group, and we’re playing with lots of confidence.”
HIGH SCHOOL HIGHS, COLLEGE LOWS
McInnis delivered a brilliant career at Windham High (class of 2015). In two seasons as Jaguars starting QB, McInnis threw for 2,604 yards and 35 touchdowns, then eighth most in Eagle-Tribune area history.
The 2014 Eagle-Tribune offensive MVP ended his career with a bang, throwing five touchdowns — two in the fourth quarter — to rally Windham to a 38-28 victory over St. Thomas in the Division 2 state title game at UNH.
But his college career proved far more frustrating.
In two seasons at Merrimack College (2015-16) and two more at Saint Anselm (2017-18), McInnis attempted 23 career passes, completing 11, for 153 yards and two touchdowns.
“I was the No. 2 quarterback for four years, and never started a game,” he said. “I played behind some iron men. From when I was a kid, I dreamed of playing college football, and making a program into a contender like we did at Windham. I wanted it so bad, and I never got my shot. The ball always rolled the wrong way.”
TURNING TO COACHING
After exploring opportunities to play, because he had a fifth year of eligibility, McInnis’ football journey took another turn, when he was hired as quarterback coach for Plymouth State at just 22-years-old for the 2019 season.
The following spring, he was hired as a graduate assistant QB coach for the University of New Hampshire — his favorite school growing up. But the COVID-19 pandemic then hit, the 2020 season was cancelled, and McInnis’ position was gone.
Looking to remain in football, McInnis returned to Windham High as an assistant coach for two seasons (2020-21).
BECOMING A DESTROYER
McInnis was sure his playing career was done, until he received an unexpected call.
“The head coach of the Destroyers called me late one night and asked if I was still playing football,” he said. “Originally I told him no, because I was coaching. But then he told me there was a team in New Hampshire. I hesitated at first, because I didn’t know much about the league. But we have a very talented roster and dedicated coaches. It’s been a blast.”
McInnis won the starting QB job midway through last season, as Granite State finished 6-6. and the Destroyers have been even better this summer.
“This season has been so smooth,” said McInnis. “I came into the season ready, and our new offensive coordinator, Tim Boughton, and I have found a nice flow and tempo. We bounce ideas off each other during and the week and in games. We run an air-raid offense, quick tempo with RPOs (run-pass options) with lots of screens and motion.
“Against Boston, a team we had never beaten, in Week 2, we had to go 75 yards in the final minutes to win the game. I started it off with a 35-yard run, then threw a touchdown to Tyler Shattuck. After they jumped on the PAT, I sprinted onto the field to go for the 2-point conversion. I ran a QB power in, and we won.”
Set to start a job with the Providence College athletic department, McInnis knows this is likely the end of his career. So he wants to finish in style.
“Unless someone like the XFL calls, this is it,” he said.”So I want to finish the run with a title. Then I can walk away happy.”
