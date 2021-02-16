Danny Moynihan of the Tulsa Oilers is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week.
Moynihan scored two goals, added five assists and was a +6 in three games at Rapid City last week.
The 25-year-old posted four points (1g-3a) and matched an ECHL season-high with a +5 rating in a 5-3 win on Wednesday and added three points (1g-2a) in a 5-1 victory on Friday.
A native of Windham, N.H., Moynihan is tied for second in the ECHL with 11 goals and is seventh with 20 points in 17 games this season.
Moynihan has tallied 156 points (66g-90a) in 189 career ECHL games with Tulsa, Kalamazoo and Alaska. He has also skated in 15 career games in the American Hockey League with Utica and Manitoba.
Prior to turning pro, Moynihan recorded 166 points (78g-88a) in 197 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Halifax and Shawinigan.
