ALBANY, N.Y. – Sophomore quarterback and former Central Catholic star Bret Edwards connected with fellow former Eagle-Tribune All-Star, sophomore tight end Thomas Splagounias of Windham for a 5-yard TD as the University of New Hampshire football team rallied late, but the University of Albany held on the win, 20-7, Saturday afternoon on Ford Field at Casey Stadium.
UNH lost its sixth consecutive game and slipped to 3-6 overall and 2-4 in the Colonial Athletic Association.
The Wildcats are down to two games remaining in the season. They play at Rhode Island next Saturday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m.
UNH returns to Wildcat Stadium to finish the season with a Border Battle clash with Maine for the Brice-Cowell Musket and Senior Day on Nov. 20 at 1 p.m.
UAlbany, which had lost five games by a touchdown or less, won for the first time this year. The Great Danes are 1-8 overall and 1-6 in the CAA.
Edwards, who started UNH’s first eight games of the season, came on in relief of freshman Brody McAndrew with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. McAndrew made his first start.
Edwards completed 12 of his 17 pass attempts for 170 yards with the touchdown and an interception.
The TD catch was the first reception of his career for Splagounias.
Redshirt freshman defensive end Josiah Silver (Hampton, Va.) forced two fumbles and had a fumble recovery and redshirt freshman safety Noah Stansbury (Orange, N.J.) had a pass interception, his third of the season.
Silver and junior defensive end Gunner Gibson (Hailey, Idaho) led UNH with nine tackles each.
UNH had trouble with UAlbany running back Karl Mofor all game. The 5-foot-8, 224-pound senior had 45 carries for 232 yards and scored both of the team’s touchdowns.
