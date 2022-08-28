There could be a day, some day in the future, when the nomadic life of a college football coach could begin to wear down Andover’s C.J. Scarpa.
But that day is not today, and doesn’t appear to be on the horizon for the former Andover High record-setting quarterback.
“If you love it, then the time’s all worth it,” said Scarpa. “I’m still young in the profession. I’m sure it takes its toll on you, but I still have a passion for it every day. You have to have that passion for it. I love football, and I love to compete. I love to be around football every day. If you want to have success, you have to love the game.”
Scarpa — a 2013 Andover High graduate — is turning that passion into a successful career.
After coaching stops in Tennessee and Arkansas, Scarpa just kicked off his first season as the quarterbacks coach for Williams College in Williamstown, Mass.
“I’m very excited,” said Scarpa. “It’s good to be close to home, and I’m so excited to work with this phenomenal group. I’m excited to be a part of this outstanding program, and as a position coach I get to run my own meetings and help design the offense. So far, it’s been awesome.”
Coaching college football is a dream for Scarpa, who threw for 4,429 yards and 51 touchdowns in two seasons as Andover High’s starting quarterback, winning 2012 Eagle-Tribune offensive MVP, then had successful stops at Bentley University (1,490 passing yards, 12 touchdown passes) and one stellar season at Merrimack College (2,588 yards and 18 touchdowns in 10 games).
“I started thinking about coaching while I was in high school,” said Scarpa. “I felt a close connection to the game and enjoyed my teammates and coaches. That sparked something and since high school I knew I wanted to be a coach.”
HARVARD TO AUSTIN PEAY
Scarpa kicked off his coaching career at Harvard — his father Carmen Scarpa’s alma mater — where he spent two seasons (2018-19) as a graduate assistant working with the offense.
Said C.J. during his time there — “The best analogy I can use is if there was a wrinkle here or there I was the iron to flatten it out and get it straightened out so the position coaches could do their jobs.”
Heading into the 2020 season, Scarpa found a new opportunity, when he was hired as an offensive graduate for Division 1-AA Austin Peay (Clarksville, Tenn.)
“I got an interview with Austin Peay after a coaches convention,” he said. “I learned so much about football there. There, I worked with (current Chicago Bears assistant) Tim Zetts. He was huge in my mentoring. He was a phenomenal teacher.”
During his one season with Austin Peay, Scarpa saw his job change considerably.
“I started as graduate assistant working with quarterbacks, breaking down film and doing some game planning,” he said. “But then I ended up moving to coach the tight ends during the season, because we were short staffed. They told me to take the room. It was very different, but I learned a lot.”
MOVE TO ARKANSAS STATE
Last year, Scarpa made the move to Division 1-A (FBS) when he was hired as a special assistant to the head coach at Arkansas State.
“The coach (Butch Jones) was looking to fill a role for someone that could wear a lot of hats,” said Scarpa. “One of my buddies that I had worked with recommended me, and it was something I couldn’t turn down. I told the coaches at Austin Peay. The wanted me to stay, but they understood.”
Coaching at the highest level of college football meant plenty of work for Scarpa.
“It was a very unique job,” he said. “I love coach Jones. I spent a lot of days and a lot of nights with him. I was there to do anything he needed me to do.
“I was an offensive guy. I broke down a lot of film, did a lot of research for the offensive coordinator. I did different stuff on game day. I did some recruiting. Every day was different. I learned more in that year than I could put into words, and I had a lot of fun.”
WILLIAMS QB COACH
One of Scarpa’s coaching connections led him to the Williams job.
“I got recommended for the job by Tim Zetts,” he said. “He has been so influential, and he put me onto the job. I had some interviews at Williams, with coach (offensive coordinator) Nick Hennessey and coach (head coach) Mark Raymond. I love them.”
At Williams, he’s back focusing on his specialty.
“I get to coach quarterbacks again, and I love that,” he said. “I always dreamed of coaching quarterbacks, so why not now? I also wasn’t running meetings at Arkansas State. I missed that. Williams is a phenomenal place, and I’m very excited to be here.”
He continues to dream, as well, of where his career could take him as he remains grounded.
“Right now, I want to win as many football games as possible and build relationships with these kids,” he said. “Some day, I would love to coach in the NFL. Until then, I just have to keep at it every day. ‘Be where your feet are.’ I know a lot of successful people who have done that, and I’m going to do that too.”
