SALEM, N.H. – His first career state championship already secured, Landon Mustapha would accept no excuses.
“He told both Chase and me that we had to win. We had no choice,” joked Matteo Mustapha, Landon’s older cousin.
It was quite a week for the Mustapha boys. All three cousins, each the son of a former Methuen High two-sport athlete, won state wrestling titles.
Seven-year-old Landon set the tone, winning his first state club title for the Salem Bulldogs team. His dad is Ryan.
Matteo, the high school senior, was next, clamping down for the 160-pound Division I state title for the Salem Blue Devils. His dad is Mike.
A day later it was 13-year-old Chase’s turn. The seventh-grader made it six straight state club titles. His dad is Shawn.
“Landon has a little catching up to do, but he's on the right path so far,” said Ryan, a proud dad and uncle. "Chase was joking with me about how he really had the pressure on him after the other two guys had won theirs. But he came through.”
The cousins have always been close, even with the difference in their ages. Both Chase and Landon knew what they were doing when they got into the sport.
“I was definitely the first one who got into wrestling in the second grade and they both followed me,” said Matteo. “I try whenever I get the chance to watch their matches. It’s tough in season, but I do what I can.
“They come to a lot of my matches. I try to go a lot of theirs. I was wrestling the day that Landon won his state title, but I got to see Chase’s win at states. That was cool.”
And the great news for Salem is that the same weekend that the Blue Devils’ team won their first NHIAA state title since 2000, the Bulldogs took care of business in the youth ranks, winning a team title of their own.
