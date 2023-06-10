HAVERHILL — Long before there was Bill Belichick and Rob Gronkowski, there was Kevin Woelfel and Amy (Veilleux) Simmons.
For a 10-year period, Haverhill High girls basketball was not only a juggernaut, winning six state titles, but did it in machine-like precision.
The program pretty much resembled their head coach: defense-oriented, tough and serious.
Then along came a tall, gawky, 6-foot-2 freshman named Amy Veilleiux.
She smiled ... All of the time. She at times joked with her coach, a no-no, during most of this dynasty.
It was oil and water. At least it appeared to be. It wasn’t supposed to be a happy “marriage.”
Sort of like Belichick and Gronkowski.
Nearly 30 years later, though, the results were nearly impeccable. They were a major force to be reckoned with.
Now, Amy Simmons is among seven inductees into the 2023 Haverhill High Hall of Fame next Saturday.
Her relationship with her coach was truly a match made in heaven.
“I loved him,” said Simmons, who admittedly was one of the few players he had over his incredible near-two decades run, who got him to crack a smile at inopportune times.
“My personality does better with a stronger personality like his,” said Simmons. “I appreciated how hard he was not just on me, but everyone. He got results. Sure, I was more light-hearted and was probably the only person who had the guts to joke with him. But he wanted to win. and I did, too.”
To says Simmons walked to the beat of a different drummer would be an understatement. She loves life, and basketball was a big part of her life growing up.
Coach Woelfel, who has been retired from coaching for nearly two decades, said there was only one Amy Veilleux Simmons.
“One of my all-time favorites,” said Woelfel, whose amazing record for success – 402-154 and six state titles from 1987 to 1996 — speaks for itself.
“She definitely had a way of lightening up the moment, whether it was a tough practice or even tough game,” said Woelfel. “Maybe it was hard practice and when it was over she’d go grab my son and start fooling around with him … a real, real sweet girl.”
She was, though, tenacious inside the lines, earning three state title trips, winning two of them en route to a 93-6 record over four years.
“Amy could do it all. She could get you points down low. She could rebound. She was a very good passer,” said Woelfel. “And she could shoot the basketball; really good form. In fact, she liked shooting the three (pointer). We told the girls they had to earn it to shoot it. She did.”
When thinking back to Simmons’ most memorable performance while she was a Hillie, both she and Woelfel went back to the Boston Garden in the EMass Final against Norwood.
In the final seconds, Simmons got an offensive rebound and put it back to clinch a third state final berth.
“Playing in Garden … How do you beat that?” said Simmons. “I was chosen for the High Five (Channel 5 high school segment) and they had video from the game. My family has watched it a few times. To score the winning basket and have that captured on TV? Wow.”
Her coach took a family picture with Simmons after the game in the Garden, which included his wife Kerry and son.
“It’s one of our favorite photos,” said Woelfel. “What a memory for Amy, at the Boston Garden. That was her. She came always came through.”
Another reason for Simmons’ gratefulness toward her former coach is that he helped get her a free college education, with an interesting caveat.
“Bentley had two full scholarships and one partial scholarship offered to three of us,” recalled Simmons. “I said, ‘Thanks, but I need to get back to you.’ I called the next day and the two full scholarships were already taken. There was only a partial.”
That’s when Merrimack College stepped in. In fact, the coach at the time, Debbie Cogan, lived several houses away on the same street.
Cogan offered Simmons a full-scholarship, which was accepted.
“We needed the full scholarship,” said Simmons.
She made her mark at then-Div. 2 Merrimack, also playing with former Haverhill star Keri Guertin.
In fact, she still holds the school record for 3-point shooting percentage (.488) in a season and ranks 10th all-time in total rebounds.
“I loved playing in college, except the losing was hard to take compared to what we did at Haverhill,” said Simmons. “That was the best, our Haverhill teams and coach Woelfel. I will always be grateful.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
