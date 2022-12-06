When the Red Sox sputtered to a last place finish this past season, Chaim Bloom knew the club needed a lot of help if it hoped to turn things around in 2023.
Speaking to reporters Monday afternoon at the Winter Meetings, the Red Sox chief baseball officer laid out in unusually candid terms exactly what the club would like to add ahead of next season.
Bloom said by offseason's end the club hopes to have added "seven, eight, nine, maybe more" players to bolster the big league roster. That includes three or more bullpen arms, at least one starting pitcher and multiple position players, ideally including veteran shortstop Xander Bogaerts.
"Some of those moves are going to be smaller, some are going to be larger, the second the offseason starts we need to be engaged in that whole process and we're already taking steps along that road to build that whole team," Bloom said. "And we're going to continue to take steps along that road and hopefully Xander is one of those players we can add."
Despite some recent reports to the contrary, Bloom said the Red Sox have remained actively engaged with Bogaerts. He added the club fully expected him to explore his market and is not surprised by how the process has played out, saying he earned the right to his free agency and they don't begrudge him it one bit.
Bloom said he isn't sure if the club will meet with Bogaerts in San Diego, but he remains the club's top priority and their preferred shortstop over potential internal options like Trevor Story or Kiké Hernández.
"We'd love to have Xander back, that's our hope," Bloom said. "I've said it before we do feel with those guys we have two good options but we'll be stronger with Xander here."
In terms of pitching, the Red Sox have already added left-handed reliever Joely Rodriguez and are expected to finalize a deal with veteran right-hander Chris Martin by the end of the week. Bloom said they aren't finished and ideally would like to add a third arm capable of serving in the closer role, though they're less picky about whether or not that pitcher has prior closing experience.
He also emphasized the club's desire to add another starting pitcher, noting that the club has several young arms ready to step up and fill in the back of the rotation like Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck and Brayan Bello. The goal now is to supplement them with someone who could serve as a leader and comfortably start in a playoff series.
"Definitely want to add another starter," Bloom said. "We do have guys who are ready to step in and give us innings at the back of the rotation, so what we'll be looking for is upside and consistency and leadership."
Beyond Bogaerts and the club's shortstop situation, Bloom said the club is also looking into upgrades at just about every position on the diamond. He specifically cited catcher as a potential area for improvement, but the Red Sox ultimately hope to add multiple bats and are actively exploring the free agent and trade markets.
"I would expect by the end of this we'll have added three, four, maybe more position players as well," Bloom said.
