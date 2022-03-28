The Eagle-Tribune region was treated to perhaps the best girls basketball players in Massachusetts and New Hampshire this winter.
In Mass., a trio of returning Eagle-Tribune All-Stars — Andover’s Anna Foley and Amelia Hanscom and Central Catholic’s Ashley Dinges — faced off the Division 1 state semifinals. The Golden Warriors won, and Foley was brilliant in the Division 1 title game. Foley and Dinges were MVC Division 1 co-MVPs.
Over the border in New Hampshire, Pinkerton’s Avah Ingalls was named New Hampshire Ms. Basketball and teamed with Division 1 college prospect Liz Lavoie to lead the Astros to a 17-2 record and a trip to the Division 1 semifinals.
But they weren’t alone in their excellence.
North Andover’s Hannah Martin led the Scarlet Knights into the playoffs, and threatened to upset Central Catholic in the tournament.
Methuen’s Samantha Pfeil stepped up as a stellar scorer, as did Haverhill’s Kya Burdier and many others.
So here’s a look back at the 2021-22 Eagle-Tribune area girls basketball season:
TOP MOMENTS
Win of the Year: Anna Foley scored 21 points and was brilliant on defense in the low post as Andover topped archrival Central Catholic 52-36 in a Division 1 semifinal that was closer than the score indicated. Amelia Hanscom added 13 points for the winners.
Performance of the Year: Battling a gritty North Andover squad, Central Catholic’s Ashley Dinges erupted for 39 points, breaking her own team record for points in a game, leading the Raiders to a 61-43 win in the Division 1 Round of 8.
Buzzer-beater of the Year: North Andover’s Hannah Martin knocked down the go-ahead shot with seven seconds left, giving the Scarlet Knights a 53-52 win over Chelmsford. Martin finished the night with 31 points.
Quarter of the Year: Pinkerton exploded for 29 points in the fourth quarter, rallying to beat rival and eventual Division 1 state champ Bishop Guertin 74-66. Elizabeth Lavoie (24 points) and Sydney Gerossie (21 points) led the Astros.
Turnaround of the Year: After Whittier lost to Greater Lowell by 30 points early in the season, the Wildcats rebounded to top the Gryphons 50-45 on Feb. 14. Stasi Krafton (20 points) and Alley Talley (19 points) lead the winners.
YOU CAN’T STOP
Anna Foley and Amelia Hanscom, Andover — The 6-foot-3 Foley averaged 16.8 points a game, including a game-high 22 points in the state championship game. Hanscom scored 14.5 points a game for the 21-2 Golden Warriors.
Ashley Dinges, Central Catholic — The 6-foot sophomore All-Scholastic was a force, averaging 18.7 points a game. She topped 30 points four times, and added five more games of over 25 points. She was held under 15 points just once after Jan. 1.
Kya Burdier, Haverhill — The 2021 Eagle-Tribune volleyball MVP proved she could get it done on the basketball court, too. She averaged 13.5 points per game, including a 26-point night in a win over Lawrence. She’ll be playing volleyball in college.
Tyanna Medina, Lawrence — The sophomore was a major bright spot for the Lancers. The All-MVC pick averaged 24.0 points a game, including a 38-point night, a 26-point performance against Haverhill and 33 points against Lowell.
Sam Pfeil, Methuen — An All-MVC forward, Pfeil averaged 13.6 points a game. She tallied 29 points in a win over Lowell, 25 points against Tewksbury and 23 points in a victory over Haverhill.
Hannah Martin, North Andover — The All-MVC junior averaged 16.6 points a game. She scored 31 points in a win over Chelmsford, 24 points against eventual Division 3 champ St. Mary’s and had two other 20-point games.
Liz Lavoie and Avah Ingalls, Pinkerton — Lavoie, a sophomore forward who has been offered by UNH hoops, averaged 16.9 points a game, topping 20 points six times. Ingalls, a senior guard, averaged 12.6 points a game, topping 20 points twice.
Maia Parker, Timberlane — The sophomore guard averaged 11.5 point a game. She scored 25 points in a win over Sanborn, 21 points in a win over Kingswood and had five other 15-plus point contest.
Stasti Krafton, Whittier — The 5-foot-10 senior guard averaged 13.4 points a game. She scored 20 points in a win over Greater Lowell and tallied 24 points twice, once in a win over Shawsheen.
Gritty contributors
Andover’s Marissa Kobelski comes from a family of star football players and track athletes, so perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise she has a knack for relentless defense and the speed to match. She and Tess Gobiel led a Golden Warrior full-court press that regularly caused teams fits.
Central Catholic’s Claire Finney lost her junior season to injury, but that didn’t stop her from diving for loose balls, taking charges and playing tough defense this winter. The Raiders guard duo of Leah Deleon and Arlenis Veloz were all over the court.
Hessey Calixte did it all for Greater Lawrence, whether it was play tough defense or score. She had four 20-plus point games this winter. The same went for Haverhill’s Yaribel Pena, who transferred from Andover High and provided the Hillies a spark. She hit five 3-pointers in a win over Methuen.
Methuen’s Brooke Tardugo showed the tenacity that that has made the Tardugno name synonymous with sports in Methuen. The latest sister excelled on defense and could score, including a pair of 15-point nights. Ranger Kaitlyn Tierney had a few big game, hitting a game-winning 3-pointer against Framingham.
Maeve Gaffny was a force on the boards for North Andover. She had 10 rebounds in a win over Chelmsford, and added 10 more boards against eventual state champ St. Mary’s of Lynn. Jackie Rogers did it all for the Scarlet Knights, including grabbing eight rebounds in a tourney upset of Attleboro and nine rebounds in a win over Haverhill.
Sydney Gerossie delivered a few big games for Pinkerton. She scored 21 points in the win over state champ Bishop Guertin and 20 points in a victory over Windham.
Freshman Gabriella Mosto gave Salem something to be very excited about. She scored 25 points against Londonderry. Timberlane freshman Ella Lampron hit a game-winning shot against Coe-Brown.
Despite battling a hip injury, Whittier’s Natalia Cintron dominated the paint. She had 18 rebounds in a win over Matignon, 14 boards in a win over Tri-County and 14 rebounds in a victory over Shawsheen.
Windham’s Bree Amari was another dominant rebounder. She had 13 boards in a victory over Exeter, 12 rebounds in a win over Winnacunnet and 14 rebounds in a victory over Keene.
