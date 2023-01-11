Even before Tuesday’s announcement that Trevor Story had undergone surgery on his right elbow, the Red Sox needed middle infield help.
Now? They absolutely have to make a move.
While starting the season with Kiké Hernández and Christian Arroyo and shortstop and second base respectively is technically still an option, that approach would leave the Red Sox perilously low on depth and with a gaping hole in center field. With Carlos Correa now apparently in agreement with the Minnesota Twins on a long-term deal, the free agent market has effectively been picked clean.
If the Red Sox want to make a move their only real option at this point is via trade.
While the Red Sox likely won’t be able to add anyone of Xander Bogaerts or Story’s caliber, there are a number of intriguing players around the league who could potentially help keep things afloat. Here are a few candidates the club may look to acquire.
Ha-Seong Kim, San Diego Padres: This idea was floated recently by Sean McAdam of Boston Sports Journal and it’s easy to see the appeal. The Padres just signed Bogaerts to be their shortstop and already had All-Stars Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado at second and third base, respectively, with Fernando Tatis Jr. presumably returning to the fold as well after missing 2022 due to injury and then suspension.
That leaves little obvious room for the talented Kim, who has ranked among the top defensive shortstops in baseball since coming over from South Korea in 2021. He’d be a perfect fit in Boston given his right-handed bat, solid numbers at the plate (.251, 11 home runs, .708 OPS, 12 stolen bases in 2022) and relatively low price tag with four years of team control remaining. The Red Sox and Padres already swapped Jay Groome for Eric Hosmer and prospects last summer, perhaps another pitcher with upside could convince San Diego to make a deal again.
Amed Rosario, Cleveland Guardians: Rosario is another interesting possibility. Once part of the return for Francisco Lindor, Rosario has emerged as a steady everyday shortstop who ranked No. 10 among shortstops in defensive runs saved (6) last summer. He also has a respectable right-handed bat (.283, 11 home runs, .715 OPS) and is a threat on the base paths (18 stolen bases). Given that he’ll be a free agent after this coming season the Guardians may have incentive to move on if they feel they can get something good in return.
Cleveland probably needs to make a decision on Rosario soon either way, especially given the emergence of fellow middle infield standout Andres Gimenez. With top infield prospects Tyler Freeman, Gabriel Arias and Brayan Rocchio knocking on the door, trading Rosario could help Cleveland both address other needs while freeing up his projected $9 million to invest elsewhere.
Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs: Like with Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Red Sox would really have to make the Cubs an offer they can’t refuse to make this happen. Hoerner has three seasons of club control remaining and is coming off a breakout 2022 in which he posted an All-Star caliber 4.5 WAR while making an impact at the plate, on the base paths and on the field.
Hoerner will shift from shortstop to second base to accommodate free agent addition Dansby Swanson, but the Cubs still view the 25-year-old standout as a key piece of a future contender. Realistically the only way the Red Sox could get the Cubs to give him up is if Marcelo Mayer is included in the deal, which makes this a lot less likely.
Jorge Mateo, Baltimore Orioles: A deal with a division rival seems farfetched, but Jorge Mateo checks every box for the Red Sox and the Orioles could benefit from clearing their coming infield logjam to address needs elsewhere. Mateo won’t be a free agent for three more years and is coming off a season in which he led the American League in stolen bases (35) and ranked third in defensive runs saved (14). His bat isn’t anything special, but with the upcoming year’s ban on the shift and a likely increased emphasis on base stealing he could be a valuable piece.
With top overall prospect Gunnar Henderson’s recent promotion and numerous other potential middle infield standouts waiting in the wings, 2022 No. 1 pick Jackson Holliday among them, Mateo could be expendable. With the Orioles ready to contend now, they could conceivably bite if offered the right package of MLB-caliber talent.
Brendan Rodgers, Colorado Rockies: Rodgers is primarily a second baseman, but with Story off the board for the foreseeable future this makes a lot more sense than it might have a couple of days ago. Rodgers just won a Gold Glove at second after amassing an incredible 22 defensive runs saved at the position, which ranked second in baseball at all positions behind only Ke’Bryan Hayes. He’s also a respectable hitter, posting roughly league average numbers with a .266 average, 13 home runs and .733 OPS.
The 26-year-old is entering his third season as a full-time big leaguer and has three years of team control remaining. He did also play 26 games at shortstop in 2022 and could potentially be an option there as well, but if the hope is that Story’s surgery will allow him to shift back to his original position then adding an elite defensive second baseman and pairing the two former Rockies together for the second half might not be the worst plan.
