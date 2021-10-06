BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts has been playing for the Red Sox for nearly a decade, and over the years he's just about seen it all.
Two World Series title runs. Three last-place finishes. A whole career's worth of ups and downs in between.
Through it all he's been a model of consistency, but it's hard to pinpoint many specific moments that dare to be remembered. Bogaerts' brilliance has tended to be more subtle than past heroes like David Ortiz.
Until now.
Xander Bogaerts authored not one, but two iconic moments at Fenway Park on Tuesday that won't soon be forgotten. His first inning home run off of Yankees ace Gerrit Cole sent the frenzied Fenway Park crowd into absolute delirium, and his relay throw to nail Aaron Judge at the plate in the sixth inning may have been the turning point of the game.
Better yet, Bogaerts came into the AL Wild Card Game mired in a prolonged slump, but when the chips were down the two-time champion delivered.
"To see that work that guy puts in on a daily basis, to be able to put himself in a great position tonight in a game where it's win or go home, it means a lot to us as a team," said teammate Kyle Schwarber, who also hit a huge home run in the win. "And the guy who has been here through multiple championships to step up tonight and do it? Phenomenal. You can't say enough good things about Bogaerts and what he brings to your ball club."
On a day where everyone stepped up and the Red Sox earned a complete team win, Bogaerts' contributions both set the tone and sealed the deal.
It's hard to describe how loud Fenway Park got when his first inning home run left the yard. It was complete pandemonium, and better yet, the 2-0 lead put Cole on his heels and set the stage for his eventual early exit.
But cutting down Judge at the plate may have been even bigger.
"That was better than the homer for me personally," Bogaerts said. "I mean, if that run scores, it's 3-2. Stanton is at second base, the whole momentum is on their side. The dugout is getting pumped up.
"I feel like that was one of the biggest moments in the game regardless of all the homers and all the walks," he continued. "That changed the momentum big time."
With the lead runner off the board and two outs instead of one, the Yankees rally fizzled out and the team never threatened again. Now, the Red Sox are heading back to the ALDS, the team now 7-2 in postseason series since Bogaerts joined the team nine years ago.
And years from now when Bogaerts is eventually inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame, those two plays will undoubtably be prominently featured in his career highlight reel.
