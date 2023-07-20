The DeAndre Hopkins-to-the-Patriots discussion, while intriguing – potentially the organization’s second-ever touchdown/big catch machine (Randy Moss was the first) – never really made sense.
It seemed out of character for Bill Belichick to pay another wide receiver, albeit potentially a great one, the alleged “$13 million” per year after locking in Juju Smith-Schuster at $9 million and DeVante Parker for $7 million in 2023.
That’s drunken sailor-kind of spending, right?
Well, come to find out Belichick tried like hell to get Hopkins from the clearance rack, which almost happened if not for the Tennessee Titans blunder in trading their No. 1 wideout A.J. Brown and needing to replace him a year later.
Hopkins got much more guaranteed money, which is a big deal for wide receiver on the back nine – he turned 31 in June and has missed 13 games to injury the last two seasons.
Would Hopkins have made the Patriots better? Yes, if he stayed healthy. Maybe adds a game or two or three in the win column. That’s the difference between making the playoffs and winning a game in January and possibly staying home after the regular season.
That discussion was fun, but in the end it was wasted carbon dioxide.
Which brings us back to the matter at hand: the pressure is on Smith-Schuster and Belichick to perform.
Smith-Schuster was Belichick’s quick rebuttal when Jakobi Meyers left for the Las Vegas Raiders, who was essentially guaranteed $10.5 million for each of the next two years.
According to pro football analytics, Meyers and Smith-Schuster are nearly the same guy.
Well, Belichick apparently didn’t agree, believing Smith-Schuster has another talent level, which is not to say Meyers wasn’t productive as hell here, because he was averaging 70 receptions, 800 yards and 3 TDs in Years 2 through 4 with the Patriots.
Four of Smith-Schuster’s six NFL seasons have been better than Meyers’ three-season average with two of those seasons, including his 111 rec., 1,426 yards, 7 TDs in 2018 and 97 rec., 831 yards and 9 TDs in 2020.
He had 78 receptions for 933 yards and 3 TDs on the Super Bowl champs last year.
Technically speaking, Smith-Schuster was the No. 1 wide receiver in Kansas City, with Tyreek Hill gone, but everything went through tight end Travis Kelce first.
There is a lingering issue with Smith-Schuster as well. He hasn’t been able to practice since injuring his knee in the AFC Championship, later playing in the Super Bowl – 7 rec., 53 yards.
He was recently quoted in a story saying he would be ready for training camp next week.
He had better be. He had better in Juju 2022 form, at worst, for the first month of the season in which the Patriots play Philadelphia, Miami, (at) N.Y. Jets and (at) Dallas.
All four are good. All four defensive backs groupings are excellent.
In the end, Belichick could’ve found a way to add Hopkins, but didn’t. He instead has bet that Smith-Schuster could be the "WR1" instead, along with Bourne, Parker and, lest we forget, last year’s second round pick Tyquan Thornton.
Stay tuned.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
