It feels like it’s been ages since we could honestly call the Red Sox bullpen an area of strength, and too often these past few years the late innings have felt like a nightly game of Russian Roulette.
But now that should finally change, because by signing Kenley Jansen, the Red Sox finally have what they’ve lacked since Craig Kimbrel departed following 2018.
A proven, elite closer.
Among active players Jansen trails only Kimbrel in career saves with 391, having posted eight consecutive full-length seasons with 30 or more saves (the pandemic-shortened 2020 was the lone outlier). He’s also a proven playoff performer, having appeared in 59 career playoff games while posting a 2.20 ERA and 20 saves.
Simply put, this guy knows what it takes to get big outs in must-win games.
Even though Jansen may be getting up in age at 35, he’s still a devastating late-inning weapon. Last year with the Braves he led the National League in saves (41) while posting a 3.38 ERA with 85 strikeouts over 64 innings, and according to Statcast he ranked 98th percentile in expected batting average, 97th percentile in expected ERA and 93rd percentile in strikeout percentage.
Yet for all his talents, what could make Jansen most valuable is the impact he’ll have on the rest of the bullpen.
Too often these past few years the Red Sox have asked too much of their relievers. They’ve tossed pitchers into situations they aren’t qualified for, and the results have often been predictably disastrous.
Now instead of trying to get by with a set-up man as closer and a bunch of lower leverage arms in the late innings, Jansen will allow the rest of the bullpen to bump down into more suitable roles, strengthening the unit as a whole.
As it stands now, the Red Sox bullpen breaks down like this. Jansen as the closer, fellow newcomer Chris Martin as the top set-up man, and Matt Barnes, John Schreiber and possibly Tanner Houck as the go-to guys in the sixth and seventh innings. You also have newly signed Joely Rodriguez as the top lefty and a pool of depth arms that includes promising youngsters like Zack Kelly and Franklin German and perhaps a swingman like Kutter Crawford.
That doesn’t sound half bad, does it?
Obviously we won’t know if the bullpen is actually any good until we see the final product on the field. Relievers can be unpredictable, and Bloom’s also suggested he might not be finished adding pieces too.
Either way, if this is going to be the group there’s real reason for confidence, and the fact we can finally say that after all these years is a refreshing change of pace.
