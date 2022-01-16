The 2021 New England Patriots season was a success.
Maybe even ... get this ... a booming success.
Yup. Booming.
I get it. The last thing to describe the way the Patriots season just ended, a 47-17 drubbing in chilly Buffalo, in particular, would probably be those two words.
But this was a rebuild that, unfortunately for Bill Belichick & Co., was disguised for several weeks as a legitimate Super Bowl run.
Expectations grew exponentially (guilty as charged).
If anybody could turn chopped liver (see 2020 season) into a prime rib it was Belichick, adding to the expectations.
But here we are in mid-January and we’re expecting that three mainstays – Dont’a Hightower, Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater – may have already played their last game as Patriots or in the NFL.
Which brings us back to the 2021 being a success: Mac Jones.
There is debate as to Mac’s ceiling, with most people waffling between decent, pretty good and good. I’m not there. I believe we’ve seen enough the past 5½ months to go higher than that.
And if I’m correct, the past season will be remembered as “the beginning” instead of “the blowout in Buffalo.”
Mac looked like he belonged on the field quarterbacking a playoff team.
I don’t want to give him a friendly rookie pass for all that went wrong with the Patriots, but he outperformed the Patriots defense.
In most of the Patriots eight losses, the defense couldn’t get the other team’s offense off the field enough times.
Oh yeah, and Mac is not without blame in those “L’s” either with big first quarter interceptions in those key December/January losses to the Bills (twice), Colts (pick-6) and Dolphins, putting the team and himself behind the 8-ball.
But that’s not what defined his season.
He didn’t get worse in those games, with his “bad” start. In fact, in most of those bad-start games, he got better.
After his awful interception early in the third quarter against the Texans on Oct. 10, basically handing them a 22-9 lead, he was 12 for 15, 109 yards and a touchdown over the comeback and 21-yard field goal by Nick Folk.
He went head to head with probably second best young QB in the game, Justin Herbert (I have Joe Burrow at No. 1), and helped the Pats pull out probably their best win of the season, 27-24, in Los Angeles.
Mac had other “moments” that were squashed due to the Patriots defense against Tampa Bay, Dallas and Colts, to name a few.
But what has struck me the most, besides what my eyes have seen – pocket savvy, competitive fire, third down completions (63.9%, tied for 7th) and no fear – has been what my ears have heard from the Patriots locker room.
“I think the future is bright for this organization with that young man,” said Slater after the game late Saturday night. “He's the type of man you hope to build around. Patriots Nation should be excited about having No. 10 as their quarterback.”
They love the guy.
“I’m just repeating myself,” said Patriots center David Andrews. “He has the respect from everyone because of his work ethic and his leadership ... and he’s good, too. Mac has made his mark.”
This is beyond what they’re supposed to say, as teammates trying to build up the kid. It’s above and beyond.
Remember, Tom Brady’s rookie year consisted of one completed pass for six yards. He watched.
Mac started every game.
What Mac didn’t have that Brady had in his second year was teammates on a par with Richard Seymour, Ty Law, Matt Light, Troy Brown, Tedy Bruschi and Mike Vrabel.
Those dudes helped Brady, at least the beginning, move the team up the standings a little better than Mac did.
It probably is unfair to compare Mac with Brady, even young Brady, because then it gets ugly when 2021 Brady enters the discussion.
So let’s keep the all-time greatest QB out of this. Let’s just talk about Mac and the Patriots future.
They have, possibly, filled the most important position for the next decade. That's a big win in 2021.
As for the most important assessment, Belichick was asked to chime in on new QB at his so-long press conference less than 12 hours after the frustrating loss.
“Mac helped us a lot,” said Belichick. “I look forward to working with him next year.”
That might be the biggest compliment of them all.
