Set to kick off the Merrimack Valley Conference portion of its schedule in a matter of days, with rivalry matchups looming in the coming weeks, Central Catholic football wanted to make a statement on Saturday.
That goal proved to be a rousing success.
Markys Bridgewater scored two of the Raiders’ five first half touchdowns, as Central Catholic raced out to a 34-point halftime lead, and let the backups close out a 34-16 victory over host St. John’s Shrewsbury on Saturday afternoon.
“I was really proud of the team as a whole,” said Central running back/defensive back Matthias Latham. “The offense is starting to take off, and our defense is firing on all cylinders. I think we look really good heading into the MVC next week!”
After a nearly hour-long (48 mile) drive, Central (2-1) took care of business early and often on Saturday.
Bridgewater opened the scoring with a 28-yard touchdown run. Sophomore QB Blake Hebert then found All-Scholastic Preston Zinter for a 41-yard touchdown to make it 14-0 after a quarter.
Hebert added to the advantage to start the second quarter with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Mason Bachry.
Bridgewater then broke free for a 71-yard touchdown, and Hebert closed out the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Mike Ryan before halftime.
“This was a good win against a good program,” said Central Catholic coach Chuck Adamopoulos. “They were a talented and dangerous team. Markus Bridgewater had a couple huge touchdown runs. He’s been playing really well and doing some great things for us.
“Special teams really got us going. We recovered a muffed punt and recovered a kickoff, and both led to scores. Mike Ryan’s kickoffs were in the end zone, and he did a great job taking over the punter job for us because of an injury.”
For the second straight week, Central Catholic’s defense was dominant. A game after blanking the St. John’s Prep offense, the Raiders held St. John’s Shrewsbury off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter — long after the backups entered the game.
“Our team had a great week of practice and had high energy going into today’s game,” said linebacker Sean Mercuri. “We just played our game physical and confident.”
Bridgewater grabbed an interception, while Marcus Rivera also excelled.
“Marcus is our unsung guy that does a lot of things that don’t show up on the score sheet,” said Adamopoulos. “He’s not a captain, but he’s emerging as one of our team leaders. He played really well against the run and pass and blocked well on offense.”
Next up, Central Catholic will open MVC play by hosting archrival Andover on Friday.
“We talked to the kids after the game and told them it’s time to gear up, because it’s league time now,” said Adamopoulos. “The MVC is a tough league with some good teams. Andover is a very good team, and it should be a great game. The kids are excited.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
