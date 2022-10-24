Sunday was the kind of night that will live on in baseball history for years to come.
The Philadelphia Phillies, historically one of MLB’s most woebegone franchises, clinched their first trip to the World Series since 2009 in thrilling fashion. Having already upset the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves in their first trip back to the postseason in 11 years, the Phillies wrapped up their five-game National League Championship Series win over the San Diego Padres with a come-from-behind, 4-3 win before a raucous home crowd at Citizens Bank Park.
And Bryce Harper, who graced the cover of Sports Illustrated as a 16-year-old high school sophomore under the headline “Baseball’s LeBron,” authored the kind of iconic moment that long seemed his destiny. Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth, Harper delivered the go-ahead two-run home run that sent his club to the Fall Classic and instantly cemented his place in Philadelphia sports lore.
It was a special night for baseball, one that may never have happened if this were any other year.
This is the first year of MLB’s new expanded postseason format, and as part of baseball’s new labor deal each league added a third Wild Card spot to the playoff field. Instead of having two Wild Card teams face off in a winner-take-all play-in game, the three Wild Card teams and the weakest division winner now start the playoffs off with a pair of best-of-three series.
The Phillies, who qualified as the National League’s third Wild Card club and as the last team in the field, would have been left at home watching on TV under any of baseball’s prior playoff formats.
The new expanded playoffs have been a rousing success, and not only because of Philadelphia’s Cinderella run. The Padres, despite their season’s painful and abrupt end, enjoyed a remarkable run of their own as they knocked off a pair of 100-win teams and stunned the hated Los Angeles Dodgers.
San Diego’s Wild Card victory over the New York Mets was riveting to watch, as was Cleveland’s Wild Card series-winning walk-off home run in the 15th inning to beat the Tampa Bay Rays. Then there was the Seattle Mariners’ seven-run comeback to stun Toronto, and the horrors they endured at the hands of Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena in the subsequent ALDS loss to the Houston Astros.
The Astros, who held a 3-0 lead over the New York Yankees and were in a rain delay in the potential clincher Sunday night, will in all likelihood be waiting for the Phillies when the World Series begins on Friday. Houston is already in its sixth consecutive ALCS and is headed for its fourth World Series appearance since 2017, setting up an epic David vs. Goliath storyline as the season reaches its conclusion.
After three tough years marred by COVID-19 and labor strife, baseball couldn’t have asked for a better finish to 2022.
