FOXBOROUGH — Ok, now the brass tacks. The Belichick-Brady World War III was, in reality, a made-for-TV, week-long, $100 million special.
In terms of football, on Oct. 3, it didn’t really matter. Sorry about that.
By the time Tom Brady was on the near three-hour flight back to Tampa Bay, a littler sorer from his trip up north, Bill Belichick no doubt realized it’s time to coach and play better football over the next three months.
The probable most watched regular season game in NFL history — at least in recent memoty — didn’t really tell us anything we didn’t already know.
Brady usually figures everybody out. and nobody can hold another player or team down longer than Belichick can, whatever the final score is.
“The Game” had everything you’d expect … beforehand. A record number of media credentials, parking lots full five hours before the game, and every Belichick vs. Brady angle possible covered 100 times over.
What remains, as the two teams begin the real games without the hoopla, is reality.
Repeating is hard. Very hard. Harder than Bucs coach Bruce Arians understands.
He doesn’t have to worry about Brady. It’s the other four dozen-plus dudes, most of whom got their first and only taste of winning last fall and early winter.
Returning 22 starters is nice. But that isn’t what repeating is all about, as the 2019 Red Sox found out.
Every year, as Belichick has professed about a 100,000 times the last two decades, is a new year. The one that happened is meaningless, in that reliving the ring ceremony takes one off the ultimate goal … winning on Sunday.
The Bucs arrived in Foxborough averaging 56 yards rushing over their three games. That’s embarrassing.
If that isn’t addressed, beyond moving the ball against a not-so-great run defense in New England, the Bucs will be Division Round losers.
And your Patriots, well, they have some wounds to lick.
First off, toughness, on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Obviously, there are issues with so many new faces, which will take time, but the Patriots have hugely disappointing running, protecting Mac Jones, stopping the run, and getting its hands on opposing quarterbacks.
Simply put, not good enough, particularly for a Belichick defense.
The best of Mac Jones is not on the immediate horizon, not until the offensive line is healthy and blocking much better.
When that happens, and most of us believe it will as the chill finally sets in, the Patriots will be able to compete with anybody.
He did not have much time in the first half, yet completed 15 of 20 passes for 130 yards.
We here in New England thought last season was disjointed and difficult to understand. Until we saw September 2021.
Belichick’s new pieces have either under-performed or have been under-utilized. Maybe both is a better answer.
Belichick and Brady were on their best behavior this week. No bulletin board material on either side.
While both came to Foxborough with their best — Belichick’s defense was elite in the first half and Brady broke Drew Brees’ all-time yards record — they both have a lot of work to do in upgrading their teams.
Let’s be honest. Brady is the leader of the Bucs. And, of course, in New England, Belichick makes all of the calls, all of the time.
Now that this is over they can get back to what they do best. Win football games.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
